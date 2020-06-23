All apartments in Arcadia
1141 Fairview Ave
1141 Fairview Ave

1141 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Amenities

NEW PAINTING, ONE BEDROOM DOWN STAIRS, MASTER SUIT AND 2 BEDROOM UPSTAIRS. EXTRA BONUS RM NEXT TO GARAGE. PRIVATE FRONT YARD. BRIGHT, NICE NEIGHBORHOOD. GATED COMMUNITY. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Fairview Ave have any available units?
1141 Fairview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 1141 Fairview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Fairview Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Fairview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Fairview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1141 Fairview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Fairview Ave does offer parking.
Does 1141 Fairview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Fairview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Fairview Ave have a pool?
No, 1141 Fairview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Fairview Ave have accessible units?
No, 1141 Fairview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Fairview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 Fairview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Fairview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 Fairview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
