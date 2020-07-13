/
apartments with pool
134 Apartments for rent in Antelope, CA with pool
Antelope
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Antelope
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Antelope
The Arbors at Antelope
3700 Navaho Dr, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1335 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,040
1460 sqft
Community features private pet park, lush landscaping and quiet cul de sacs. Located close to Gibson Ranch County Park and McClellan Airfield. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, gas ranges and dishwashers.
Antelope
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Antelope
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,297
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
953 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.
Antelope
8434 Walerga Road #912
8434 Walerga Road, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1245 sqft
8434 Walerga Road #912 Available 07/17/20 Bridgefield Condos - Very Nice Antelope 3bd/2ba - Gated Community on 1st Floor - This Spacious 3bedroom 2 bathroom condominium is located near North Loop & Walerga Road in Bridgefield Condominiums, a nicely
Results within 1 mile of Antelope
Hillsdale
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.
7049 Refined Court
7049 Refined Court, Foothill Farms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1627 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4bd/2ba Foothill Farms House with Pool - Call Today! - This Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Don Julio Blvd & Elkhorn Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of Antelope
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Cirby Side
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,223
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
796 sqft
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Highland Park
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Harding
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
Harding
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Junction West
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Olympus Pointe
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Harding
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1225 sqft
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
Sunrise Ranch
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Harding
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Sunrise Oaks
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.
Cirby Side
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
CHANT
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
