75 Apartments for rent in Antelope, CA with hardwood floors
"This was shortly before the mishap in 1973. She also told me about Antelope, CA, which was a small community at a crossroad; Grange hall and stuff like that, anywhere rural America. Just sitting there not bothering anyone. Then, BANG! And its topography was severely altered." -- Sgt. Steve Hassna
Located five miles southwest of Roseville and 15 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento, Antelope, CA is known for the number of parks in its borders. This medium-sized town is part of Sacramento County and home to approximately 47,000 people. In the 1970s, the area only had a few homes, a general store, and a post office. It was an area that not many people noticed. Bomb mishap and decades later, modernization happened. Now, Antelope does not just boast of a vibrant community, it has a thriving economy as well. With sunny weather nearly all year round, this part of California features big city conveniences and a small-town atmosphere. Think that’s a good combination for you? Time to get a place to call your own here, then! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Antelope renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.