Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:42 PM

75 Apartments for rent in Antelope, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Antelope renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Antelope
6 Units Available
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Antelope
10 Units Available
The Arbors at Antelope
3700 Navaho Dr, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1335 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features private pet park, lush landscaping and quiet cul de sacs. Located close to Gibson Ranch County Park and McClellan Airfield. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, gas ranges and dishwashers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Antelope
12 Units Available
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,248
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
953 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
7851 Cresleigh Court
7851 Crestleigh Court, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1189 sqft
Cute and Cozy Home in Antelope!!! - Available for immediate occupancy, this beautiful 3bdr/ 2bath home is located in the heart of Antelope. It features hardwood floors throughout and newer carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Antelope
Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Hillsdale
2 Units Available
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Antelope
Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
$
Harding
10 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Industrial Area East
3 Units Available
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Kaseberg - Kingswood
4 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Foothills Junction
7 Units Available
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1023 sqft
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cirby Side
5 Units Available
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sunrise Ranch
3 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
9 Units Available
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Renaissance wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
Oakvale
2 Units Available
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Birdcage Heights
10 Units Available
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
Studio
$1,049
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
860 sqft
Within proximity to I-80 near Sunrise Boulevard, Fair Oaks Park and the Sunrise Mall. Pet-friendly community features cable-ready units with a patio or balcony and microwave. On-site amenities include a courtyard and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sunrise Oaks
1 Unit Available
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7619 Kreth Rd
7619 Kreth Road, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2384 sqft
Beautiful Quiet Luxury | Fair Oaks 3bed / 3bath / 2384 Sqft - * 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2384 Sqft * One of the master suite is Downstairs * 2 Car Garage attach * Bamboo floor * Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
605 Dante Circle
605 Dante Circle, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1364 sqft
605 Dante Circle Available 05/15/20 Lovely 2 Bed/2.5 Ba Roseville Home- Available 05/15/2020 - Prime location and a great opportunity to rent this beautiful condo in the desirable Campania Village.

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
20 Cayucos Ct.
20 Cayucos Court, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1546 sqft
20 Cayucos Ct.
City Guide for Antelope, CA

"This was shortly before the mishap in 1973. She also told me about Antelope, CA, which was a small community at a crossroad; Grange hall and stuff like that, anywhere rural America. Just sitting there not bothering anyone. Then, BANG! And its topography was severely altered." -- Sgt. Steve Hassna

Located five miles southwest of Roseville and 15 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento, Antelope, CA is known for the number of parks in its borders. This medium-sized town is part of Sacramento County and home to approximately 47,000 people. In the 1970s, the area only had a few homes, a general store, and a post office. It was an area that not many people noticed. Bomb mishap and decades later, modernization happened. Now, Antelope does not just boast of a vibrant community, it has a thriving economy as well. With sunny weather nearly all year round, this part of California features big city conveniences and a small-town atmosphere. Think that’s a good combination for you? Time to get a place to call your own here, then! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Antelope, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Antelope renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

