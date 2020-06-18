All apartments in Allendale
Find more places like 4812 Allendale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allendale, CA
/
4812 Allendale Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4812 Allendale Road

4812 Allendale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4812 Allendale Road, Allendale, CA 95688

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
4812 Allendale Road (For Rent) Vacaville, CA 95688 - Cozy two bedroom + one bathroom. Convenient location near 505 HWY / Allendale Road. Interior has been remodeled / updated. Property is located on approximately two acres of land. Fully fenced to include two gates. Extra storage room with AC, lighting and electrical. Could be used as an office space. This private setting won't last long. Available for immediate move in. One year lease is required. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Property has septic services, well and propane tank. All pets large & small are welcome. Garden area, chicken coop & large animal housing. Carport parking. Please contact the Property Manager for more details and to schedule a showing - michellelichwa@kappels.com

(RLNE5845549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 Allendale Road have any available units?
4812 Allendale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allendale, CA.
What amenities does 4812 Allendale Road have?
Some of 4812 Allendale Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 Allendale Road currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Allendale Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Allendale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4812 Allendale Road is pet friendly.
Does 4812 Allendale Road offer parking?
Yes, 4812 Allendale Road does offer parking.
Does 4812 Allendale Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4812 Allendale Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Allendale Road have a pool?
No, 4812 Allendale Road does not have a pool.
Does 4812 Allendale Road have accessible units?
No, 4812 Allendale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Allendale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4812 Allendale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4812 Allendale Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4812 Allendale Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CARoseville, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CACitrus Heights, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAAlameda, CADixon, CADavis, CASuisun City, CANapa, CAWoodland, CAAmerican Canyon, CA
Vallejo, CABenicia, CAWest Sacramento, CAPittsburg, CAMartinez, CAHercules, CAAntioch, CASt. Helena, CAPinole, CAOakley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley