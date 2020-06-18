Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

4812 Allendale Road (For Rent) Vacaville, CA 95688 - Cozy two bedroom + one bathroom. Convenient location near 505 HWY / Allendale Road. Interior has been remodeled / updated. Property is located on approximately two acres of land. Fully fenced to include two gates. Extra storage room with AC, lighting and electrical. Could be used as an office space. This private setting won't last long. Available for immediate move in. One year lease is required. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Property has septic services, well and propane tank. All pets large & small are welcome. Garden area, chicken coop & large animal housing. Carport parking. Please contact the Property Manager for more details and to schedule a showing - michellelichwa@kappels.com



