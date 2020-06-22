Rent Calculator
All apartments in Yuma
Find more places like 1622 W 12 LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Yuma, AZ
/
1622 W 12 LN
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1622 W 12 LN
1622 West 12th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1622 West 12th Lane, Yuma, AZ 85364
Sunset Mesa
Amenities
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 3 bedroom home is located in the desirable Sunset Mesa community. The home offers a two car garage with a large backyard and a community pool for swimming.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1622 W 12 LN have any available units?
1622 W 12 LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Yuma, AZ
.
How much is rent in Yuma, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Yuma Rent Report
.
Is 1622 W 12 LN currently offering any rent specials?
1622 W 12 LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 W 12 LN pet-friendly?
No, 1622 W 12 LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Yuma
.
Does 1622 W 12 LN offer parking?
Yes, 1622 W 12 LN does offer parking.
Does 1622 W 12 LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 W 12 LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 W 12 LN have a pool?
Yes, 1622 W 12 LN has a pool.
Does 1622 W 12 LN have accessible units?
No, 1622 W 12 LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 W 12 LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 W 12 LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1622 W 12 LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1622 W 12 LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
