Williamson, AZ
5687 W Indian Camp Rd
Last updated June 15 2020

5687 W Indian Camp Rd

5687 Indian Camp Road · (928) 227-0501
Location

5687 Indian Camp Road, Williamson, AZ 86305

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.

Picture yourself getting away for a weekend retreat or that special occasion. Whether you're a golfer, a hiker or motorcycle enthusiast Prescott has a lot to offer. Imagine staying in this beautiful guest casita with its romantic Italian courtyard and its private setting. The casita is spacious enough for four with its queen size bed and queen size sofa sleeper. Imagine sitting out in the courtyard with your morning cup of coffee, or having a cocktail in the evening in the courtyard by the fireplace. The garage has ample parking for a small size sedan. If you have a larger vehicle there is a spacious circular driveway to park a larger vehicle that is only steps from the front door. The beautiful Talking Rock Golf Course is just an across the street for the avid golfer.
1 Bed/1 Bath 450 sq. ft. vacation rental with an attached one car garage.

Unit Includes: refrigerator, washer & dryer, microwave, gas grill, heating is gas, and cooling is central.

Service and assistive animals only.

Cleaning Fee $200
Winter Pricing: $1,500
Summer Pricing: $1,600

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

