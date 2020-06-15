5687 W Indian Camp Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

****Vacation Rental****

This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.



Day- $ call for pricing

Week- $ call for pricing

Monthly-$ call for pricing



Please call the office to check for availability.



Picture yourself getting away for a weekend retreat or that special occasion. Whether you're a golfer, a hiker or motorcycle enthusiast Prescott has a lot to offer. Imagine staying in this beautiful guest casita with its romantic Italian courtyard and its private setting. The casita is spacious enough for four with its queen size bed and queen size sofa sleeper. Imagine sitting out in the courtyard with your morning cup of coffee, or having a cocktail in the evening in the courtyard by the fireplace. The garage has ample parking for a small size sedan. If you have a larger vehicle there is a spacious circular driveway to park a larger vehicle that is only steps from the front door. The beautiful Talking Rock Golf Course is just an across the street for the avid golfer.

1 Bed/1 Bath 450 sq. ft. vacation rental with an attached one car garage.



Unit Includes: refrigerator, washer & dryer, microwave, gas grill, heating is gas, and cooling is central.



Service and assistive animals only.



Cleaning Fee $200

Winter Pricing: $1,500

Summer Pricing: $1,600