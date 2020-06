158 Pinon Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

HOUSE - VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK - PINON WOODS - SPACIOUS HOME WITH A BEAUTIFUL OUTDOOR SPACE IN DESIRABLE PINON WOODS. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET, HUGE SHOWER AND DIRECT PATIO ACCESS.

THERE IS ANOTHER FULL BATH AND TWO MORE BEDROOMS. YOU'LL LOVE THE SANCTUARY FEEL TO THE PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH A COVERED PATIO WITH NATURAL GAS GRILL. THERE IS ALSO A TWO CAR GARAGE, WASHER & DRYER, CENTRAL VAC AND CENTRAL AC.

LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. ONE SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE.

PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN AGENT SHOWING.



(RLNE2104762)