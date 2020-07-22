All apartments in Tanque Verde
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

3735 N. Tres Lomas Place

3735 North Tres Lomas Place · (520) 319-0753
Location

3735 North Tres Lomas Place, Tanque Verde, AZ 85749
Tres Lomas

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1970 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Remodeled 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath home with pool! MUST SEE - This beautiful home is in the Catalina/Sabino Canyon area. Beautiful 4 bedroom home, fully remodeled. All tile flooring throughout home. Brand new stainless steel appliances that include refrigerator, electric flat stove top, oven and microwave. Kitchen cabinets have LED lights under cabinets, must see! Very spacious laundry room with washer hookups dryer is included and cabinets for storage with a utility sink. This home is secluded in a cal-de-sac. Lovely sparkling pool and Jacuzzi in a landscaped backyard great for barbecues or just hanging out with a large fenced yard, pool that has new pool equipment. Low maintenance yard and adjacent natural acreage.
Master bedroom has separated closet space making it a his and hers closet.The master bedroom has a en-suite bathroom with large shower and there’s a large hall full bath serving the 3 bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout the home, giving it a modern touch. Living room has a fireplace for cozy nights with family room close by. Open kitchen to family and living room can be seen.

This is a MUST SEE home!!!

This home rents for $2750.00
Security deposit $2000.00
Non-refundable admin fee $75.00
Application fee $50.00
Pet deposit $200.00 per pet 2 max upon approval

(RLNE5936191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place have any available units?
3735 N. Tres Lomas Place has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place have?
Some of 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place currently offering any rent specials?
3735 N. Tres Lomas Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place is pet friendly.
Does 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place offer parking?
No, 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place does not offer parking.
Does 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place have a pool?
Yes, 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place has a pool.
Does 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place have accessible units?
No, 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3735 N. Tres Lomas Place does not have units with air conditioning.
