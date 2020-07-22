3735 N. Tres Lomas Place

Amenities

Beautiful Remodeled 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath home with pool! MUST SEE - This beautiful home is in the Catalina/Sabino Canyon area. Beautiful 4 bedroom home, fully remodeled. All tile flooring throughout home. Brand new stainless steel appliances that include refrigerator, electric flat stove top, oven and microwave. Kitchen cabinets have LED lights under cabinets, must see! Very spacious laundry room with washer hookups dryer is included and cabinets for storage with a utility sink. This home is secluded in a cal-de-sac. Lovely sparkling pool and Jacuzzi in a landscaped backyard great for barbecues or just hanging out with a large fenced yard, pool that has new pool equipment. Low maintenance yard and adjacent natural acreage.

Master bedroom has separated closet space making it a his and hers closet.The master bedroom has a en-suite bathroom with large shower and there’s a large hall full bath serving the 3 bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout the home, giving it a modern touch. Living room has a fireplace for cozy nights with family room close by. Open kitchen to family and living room can be seen.



This is a MUST SEE home!!!



This home rents for $2750.00

Security deposit $2000.00

Non-refundable admin fee $75.00

Application fee $50.00

Pet deposit $200.00 per pet 2 max upon approval



(RLNE5936191)