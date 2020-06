Amenities

A rare find in Superior! - This fresh, clean and spacious split floor plan 4 bedroom home has brand new carpets through out and new flooring in the bathrooms. Breakfast bar and center island in the kitchen. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and 2 of the 3 guest bedrooms also have walk in closets. Mountain views from your door step. Laundry room inside (does not include washer/dryer) and 2 car garage.



No Cats Allowed



