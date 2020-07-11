/
144 Apartments for rent in Sun Lakes, AZ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
10 Units Available
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1142 sqft
Just minutes from the Promenade at Fulton Ranch and Fulton Ranch Towne Center, this community offers residents a 24-hour gym, detached garages and outdoor cookout areas. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated carpeting.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,227
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1450 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
Octotillo
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1058 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1944 W Canyon Way
1944 West Canyon Way, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1533 sqft
1944 W Canyon Way Available 04/10/20 Adorable home in Ocotillo Lakes - This beautiful home located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ocotillo Lakes is a steal! Single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath, plenty of square footage.
Results within 5 miles of Sun Lakes
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Trevi
635 S Ellis St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,197
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1249 sqft
Situated just a short drive away from Chandler's best dining options and coolest golf courses. Residents have access to resort-style swimming pools, spas, a fitness center, Wi-Fi enabled clubhouse and game rooms.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1523 sqft
San Valencia is a place where you can experience a secure, serene lifestyle in one of the fastest-growing communities in the country.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
23 Units Available
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,069
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1268 sqft
Camden Pecos Ranch is a pet-friendly community. Units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances. The area is just off 202 Loop, and just 2 miles from Chandler Fashion Center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
24 Units Available
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,059
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1232 sqft
Luxury community has multiple pools and spas, basketball court, and fitness center. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Great location in Chandler close to pharmacy, banks, restaurants, and more.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Octotillo
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,153
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1290 sqft
Residents live on stunning 1,900 acres with rolling fairways, tall trees and waterfalls. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes access to gym, pool, yoga and car-charging stations.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
$
14 Units Available
The Island at Ocotillo
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,239
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1106 sqft
Arista at Ocotillo is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the heart of Ocotillo! Our master planned midrise community in Chandler, AZ offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
19 Units Available
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1372 sqft
Located just minutes from Intel, Chandler Regional Hospital, and Wells Fargo. Apartments have nine foot ceilings, wood-vinyl plank flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes pool, BBQs, and cabanas.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
21 Units Available
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,112
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is a short walk to the shops on West Germann Road and a shorter drive to Route 202. Residents have the choice from one-, two- and three-bedroom units in this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1387 sqft
Smack dab in Chandler, these luxury apartments are just minutes from San Marcos Elementary School. Each unit has wooden floors, a modern kitchen and dishwasher. Carport, gym and putting green.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
16 Units Available
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,113
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1400 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes in a gated community with swimming pool, spa and poolside cabanas. Beautiful views of the desert landscape. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel sinks, granite counters and black appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
29 Units Available
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,231
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect mixture of elegance and style with can't-miss social spaces, featuring a resort-style pool and spa, yoga studio and fitness center, and spacious dog park. Recently updated homes include granite counters.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
33 Units Available
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1486 sqft
Great location close to Chandler Fashion Square Mall and San Tan Village. Community includes parking, pool and trash valet. Units feature dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
8 Units Available
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,361
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1276 sqft
Disabled-friendly and smoke-free community that has parking garages, car wash area, and yoga, as well as other amenities. Homes have extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,256
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cantera apartments in Chandler, AZ is a recently renovated luxury living space fitted with granite counters and built-in fireplace. Near to Loop 202, the complex comes with communal clubhouse, fire-pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
14 Units Available
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1254 sqft
Apartments include bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features tech center, fitness center, and yoga. Located next to Sprouts Farmers Market and Coldstone Creamery and close to the Chandler Mall.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
15 Units Available
Stonefield
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1285 sqft
Located in the Chandler area, close to South Dobson Road. Apartments include a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and a working fireplace. Pool, coffee bar and game room available to residents.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
9 Units Available
Fox Crossing
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1182 sqft
A captivating green oasis. Open floor plans featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, bike storage and updated appliances. Yoga, pool, internet cafe and fire pit for luxury, high-end living. Pet-friendly with patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
15 Units Available
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,213
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1059 sqft
Welcome to resort-style living. You'll always feel on vacation with a sparkling pool, hot tub, fire pit, 24-hour gym and more world-class amenities designed for your comfort. Fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Downtown Chandler
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,117
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to Folley Park in pleasant Chandler location. Load of amenities, including courtyard, elevator and business center. 24-gym with yoga and pool. Dogs and cats welcome in modern, new apartments.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
21 Units Available
Octotillo
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,104
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1320 sqft
You'll love coming home to these elegant apartments, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Spend the day relaxing at the sparkling pool, sauna, tennis court or media room. Here, convenience is key.
