cochise county
Last updated July 23 2020
46 Apartments for rent in Cochise County, AZ📍
The Place At Savanna Springs
289 S Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$865
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Coronado Village Shopping Center and Veteran's Memorial Park. Also near Fort Huachuca Military Base. Apartments feature in-unit washer and dryers. On-site swimming pool, gated dog walk and 24-hour fitness center. Assigned parking available.
Last updated July 23
Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista
4400 E Busby Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
471 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
613 sqft
Variety of floor plans and one and two bedroom units available with plenty of light and large closets. Community features covered parking, a swimming pool, spa and hot tub.
Last updated July 23
2848 GLENGARRY Way
2848 Glengarry Way, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1447 sqft
VERY NICE HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF WINTERHAVEN! This ACTIVE ADULT (55+) Community offers many amenities for LEISURE LIVING.. Has 2 Clubhouses, Pools, Spa, Shuffle Board, Gym, Fitness Classes, BBQ area & lot's of activities.
Last updated July 23
8008 S VATO Lane
8008 S Vato Ln, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2097 sqft
Hear The Songbirds Sing!!! You'll get your peace and quiet in this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home at almost 2030 square feet. The home was recently remodeled to include new dual pane windows, upgrades to the bathroom and kitchen.
Last updated July 23
3616 SNEAD Drive
3616 Snead Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2186 sqft
olfers Dream, beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home over 2000 sqft on a large lot in the desirable country club estates. This home features a large covered patio and back yard great for entertaining or relaxing under the pergola taking in the views.
Last updated July 23
3750 Plaza Espuela --
3750 Plaza Espuela, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1890 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath , spacious and open, home is in the desirable Canyon De Flores area on a corner lot. Block wall around easy care back yard. Great Room Off the kitchen dining area with ample room.
Last updated July 23
892 San Jacinto Drive
892 San Jacinto Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1469 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 892 San Jacinto Drive in Sierra Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23
1330 Plaza Merito --
1330 Plaza Merito, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
947 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom with nice back yard blocked wall
Last updated July 23
4181 Rocky Mountain Way Way
4181 Rocky Mountain Way, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1429 sqft
Large newer home, Granite countertops in kitchen and baths, Manhattan Glass backsplash with under cabinet lights, bay window, additional tile floor, open floor plan-great use of space.
Last updated July 23
1019 San Jacinto Drive
1019 San Jacinto Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1472 sqft
Must Move out @ end of January. Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.
Last updated July 23
1482 Bonnie View Place
1482 Bonnie View Pl, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1655 sqft
Impeccably maintained 4/2 split plan with 2 car garage at end of cul de sac. A/C and recirculating air system. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances in open concept living/dining area.
Last updated July 23
4808 Los Reyes Drive
4808 Los Reyes Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1904 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 7/31/20 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 23
4103 Calle Barona
4103 Calle Barona, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1019 sqft
Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.
Last updated July 23
3220 Ridge Crest Street
3220 Ridge Crest St, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1785 sqft
3/2 Split plan and pictures do not do this home justice. Beautifully maintained with tile floors from entry to dining area and kitchen. Double sided fireplace offers architectural interest and efficient heating.
Last updated July 23
4596 Tranquility Street
4596 Tranquility St, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1731 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,025, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 23
1048 Escondido Drive
1048 Escondido Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1363 sqft
A conveniently located three bedroom, two baths home with attached two-car garage. Kitchen with pantry closet, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Ceiling fans and A/C. Master bedroom features walk in closet.
Last updated July 23
2618 Rising Moon Way
2618 Rising Moon Way, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1911 sqft
Upscale home with three car garage and 4 bedrooms. Tucked away, with beautiful views and easy access to Sierra Vista. Take advantage of the nearby Country Club Fitness Loop. Enjoy family gatherings indoors and year round time in the rear yard.
Last updated July 23
2232 Madera Drive
2232 Madera Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1790 sqft
3BR, 2BA, 1790 sf Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.
Last updated July 23
4945 East De Medici Drive
4945 E De Medici Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1281 sqft
Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.
Last updated July 22
6977 S Ranch Rd
6977 S Ranch Rd, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
New home on over four acres - All new four bedrooms, two baths new awning along the back side with two car garage. (RLNE5977181)
Last updated July 22
1072 Escondido
1072 Escondido Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
955 sqft
Chaparral Village North - Tile flooring throughout the house. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Cooled by A/C. 2 Car Attached garage. Fenced backyard includes a covered patio. Pets considered with an additional deposit.
Last updated July 22
5715 White Oak
5715 S White Oak Ln, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1568 sqft
Country Living - Split floor plan, three bedrooms, and two full baths. This manufactured home sits on an acre lot and has a family room and large living room. Washer and dryer hook-ups No Cats Allowed (RLNE5906114)
Last updated July 22
8099 S. Geoffrion Street
8099 S Geoffrion St, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2539 sqft
5BR/2BA/2CG, 2539 sq.ft. on 4.19 acres in Hereford, AZ - This 5BR/2BA/2CG, 2539 sq.ft.home on 4.19 acres in Hereford, AZ is minutes from Sierra Vista, AZ & Ft. Huachuca.
Last updated July 22
426 Andrea Doria Ave
426 Andrea Doria Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
426 Andrea Doria Ave Available 09/11/20 Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Large Fenced Yard! - Available September 11th....Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cochise County area include University of Arizona, and Pima Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tucson, Casas Adobes, Catalina Foothills, Oro Valley, and Marana have apartments for rent.