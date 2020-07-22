Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:57 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Sedona, AZ with washer-dryers

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive, Sedona, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
Offering 45 rental apartment homes, located in West Sedona, Pinon Lofts has four unique floor plans, consisting of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Windsong Drive
65 Windsong Drive, Sedona, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
450 sqft
Beauty and Convenience! Remodeled, Fully Furnished, Wifi and other Utilities Paid! - Located in West Sedona, conveniently just off of Route 89A, this lovely remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath unit is surrounded by natural beauty and views.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
245 Oak Creek Blvd.
245 Oak Creek Boulevard, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1824 sqft
245 Oak Creek Blvd. Available 08/01/20 $2000 / 2br - 1824ft2 - 245 Oak Creek Blvd (West Sedona) - Tenant Procure - This incredible mid-century modern located in the heart of West Sedona is minutes from shopping and hiking.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2660 Melody Lane
2660 Melody Lane, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1470 sqft
HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - BRAND NEW! - BRAND NEW MANUFACTURED HOME IN WEST SEDONA. UPGRADED 3/2 WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL TOUCHES THROUGHOUT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA, ISLAND AND PLENTY OF COUNTER/CABINETS.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
35 Grasshopper Lane
35 Grasshopper Lane, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1155 sqft
35 Grasshopper Lane Available 08/07/20 HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - 2014 BUILD - VIEWS FROM SEVERAL ROOMS. WELCOMING LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH CEILINGS. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH LAMINATE FLOORING, SKYLIGHT, TRACK LIGHTING, GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
720 Jordan Rd
720 Jordan Road, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1500 sqft
3 month lease only, 4 months may be negotiated. Be ready to unpack your bags and enjoy Sedona in this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhome. Amazing views of forest and Steamboat, Ship, and Fin Rock Formations from windows and deck.
Results within 1 mile of Sedona

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
40 Cascade Drive
40 Cascade Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1456 sqft
COUNTRY HOME ON PEACEFUL 1 ACRE - W. SEDONA - THIS PROPERTY OFFERS COUNTRY LIVING WITH BEAUTIFUL PANORAMIC VIEWS. LOCATED OFF LOWER RED ROCK LOOP ROAD NEAR RED ROCK STATE PARK.
Results within 5 miles of Sedona

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
281 Sunset Hills Drive
281 Sunset Hills Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1316 sqft
WEST SEDONA - For the most accurate description of this property, please go directly to our website at: www.sedonarentals.com 55+ age restricted community in Sunset Hills. Nicely updated manufactured home on a very private lot.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
380 Concho Drive
380 Concho Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1701 sqft
380 Concho Drive Available 08/05/20 HOUSE - RED ROCK VIEWS - GREAT HOME, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD AND RED ROCK VIEWS! LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND OFFSET DINING AREA.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Sedona, AZ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sedona offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Sedona. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sedona can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

