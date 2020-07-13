Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:59 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Sedona, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sedona apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive, Sedona, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
Offering 45 rental apartment homes, located in West Sedona, Pinon Lofts will boast four different floor plans, consisting of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
245 Oak Creek Blvd.
245 Oak Creek Boulevard, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1824 sqft
245 Oak Creek Blvd. Available 08/01/20 $2000 / 2br - 1824ft2 - 245 Oak Creek Blvd (West Sedona) - Tenant Procure - This incredible mid-century modern located in the heart of West Sedona is minutes from shopping and hiking.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Linda Vista
115 Linda Vista, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2745 sqft
HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - GATED COMMUNITY - THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY OF FOOTHILLS SOUTH. BACKS TO NATIONAL FOREST LAND WHILE ALSO BEING VERY CONVENIENT TO ALL THE WEST SEDONA AMENITIES.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
720 Jordan Rd
720 Jordan Road, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1500 sqft
3 month lease only, 4 months may be negotiated. Be ready to unpack your bags and enjoy Sedona in this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhome. Amazing views of forest and Steamboat, Ship, and Fin Rock Formations from windows and deck.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Fritz Drive
90 Fritz Drive, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1978 sqft
HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - LIGHT AND BRIGHT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH THE LIVING ROOM OPEN TO THE KITCHEN, A COZY WOOD STOVE AND TWO LARGE SLIDING DOORS LEADING TO A NICE PATIO.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35 Grasshopper Lane
35 Grasshopper Lane, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1155 sqft
35 Grasshopper Lane Available 08/07/20 HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - 2014 BUILD - VIEWS FROM SEVERAL ROOMS. WELCOMING LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH CEILINGS. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH LAMINATE FLOORING, SKYLIGHT, TRACK LIGHTING, GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10 Cougar
10 Cougar Drive, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1790 sqft
HOUSE - CHAPEL AREA - STUCCO HOME WITH AWESOME RED ROCK VIEWS IN CHAPEL AREA, ON CUL-DE-SAC WITH LARGE LOT (.4 ACRES), OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AREA WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, FIREPLACE, TRAVERTINE AND WOOD FLOORING.
Results within 1 mile of Sedona

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Rim Shadows Drive
305 Rim Shadows Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
8737 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED HOME - WEST SEDONA - GORGEOUS HOME, IN A VERY DESIRABLE PART OF WEST SEDONA. BOASTING 8,737 SQ FT, IN A SERENE SETTING. THIS LUXURY PROPERTY BACKS TO NATIONAL FOREST AND IS JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM SEVERAL HIKING TRAILS.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Cascade Drive
40 Cascade Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1456 sqft
COUNTRY HOME ON PEACEFUL 1 ACRE - W. SEDONA - THIS PROPERTY OFFERS COUNTRY LIVING WITH BEAUTIFUL PANORAMIC VIEWS. LOCATED OFF LOWER RED ROCK LOOP ROAD NEAR RED ROCK STATE PARK.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
80 Jones Lane
80 Jones Lane, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1580 sqft
HOUSE: UPPER RED ROCK LOOP - COME ENJOY A PEACEFUL, OFF THE BEATEN PATH, MINI RANCH ON UPPER RED ROCK LOOP ROAD, 2+ ACRE, SINGLE LEVEL, 2/2 WITH POSSIBLE DEN, OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM, HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, REAR FENCE, SOME LANDSCAPING

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 MICHAELS RANCH
200 Michaels Ranch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1753 sqft
200 MICHAELS RANCH Available 08/17/20 200 Michaels Ranch Road - Sedona - $2,195/mo - Gorgeous Escape Down Lower Red Rock Loop Road - 3BR/2BA single family home located in the Michael's Ranch subdivision off Lower Red Rock Loop Road in Sedona.
Results within 5 miles of Sedona

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
36 SECRET PASS Drive
36 Secret Pass Dr, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,250
2849 sqft
Furnished LONG TERM Rental (3, 6 or 12 mth Luxury Townhome at 7 Canyons Enclave boasts PANORAMIC GOLF COURSE AND RED ROCK VIEWS. End unit for SUPREME PRIVACY. 3bdrm/2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
140 BELL CREEK WAY
140 Bell Creek Way, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2960 sqft
140 BELL CREEK WAY Available 08/10/20 140 Bell Creek Way - Village of Oak Creek - $2,795/mo. No Pets - 140 Bell Creek Way - Village of Oak Creek - $2,795/mo.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
375 Fairway Oaks Drive
375 Fairway Oaks Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
375 Fairway Oaks Drive Sedona, AZ 86351 - "PROCURE ONLY" 2BR/2BA $1600/mo Charming Duplex located in the Village of Oak Creek that backs up to the Oak Creek Country Club Golf Course. Approx: 970 Sq. Ft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199
6770 W State Route 89a, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
55 + Community- 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths - 55+ Community** The home is a lovely 3/2 with a large master bedroom and 2 walk-in closets. Large kitchen with many cabinets and large pantry. The floor plan is open, with new carpeting.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35 Cord Dr
35 Cord Circle, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Gorgeous Sedona Rental - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1488 Sq. Ft., 2 Car Garage Attached, Wood Fireplace, Borders Golf Course With Beautiful Golf Course Views, Covered Patio Unfurnished, 12 month lease $1500.00 Security Deposit, $300.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
380 Concho Drive
380 Concho Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1701 sqft
380 Concho Drive Available 08/05/20 HOUSE - RED ROCK VIEWS - GREAT HOME, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD AND RED ROCK VIEWS! LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND OFFSET DINING AREA.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Castle Rock Road #46
130 Castle Rock Road, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1252 sqft
130 Castle Rock Road #46 Available 08/05/20 WILD TURKEY TOWNHOME - VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK - THIS SINGLE LEVEL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IS NICELY LOCATED WITHIN THE WILD TURKEY COMPLEX WITH REAR PATIO BACKING A GRASSY COMMON AREA WITH RED ROCK VIEWS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sedona, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sedona apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

