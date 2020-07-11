/
apartments with washer dryer
22 Apartments for rent in San Tan Valley, AZ with washer-dryer
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.
3681 E CAMDEN Avenue
3681 Camden Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2014 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Santan Valley. Great covered patio for outdoor living with a large pool to relax in. The pool is not heated, but luckily this is Arizona. Master has double sinks with a shower and tub.
32236 N ECHO CANYON Road
32236 Echo Canyon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MINIMUM FULLY FURNISHED Awesome 55+ Active Adult Community. FURNISHED rental in the coveted Solera Johnson Ranch. Home is in excellent condition and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to the living room.
3244 W Mineral Butte Dr
3244 West Mineral Butte Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1921 sqft
Beautiful single level 4 bedroom home in San Tan Heights! Highly upgraded with tile in living area, open kitchen with granite counters, and vaulted ceilings. This is a 2 bedroom split floor plan for added privacy.
Results within 5 miles of San Tan Valley
The Villages at Queen Creek
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1233 sqft
More than a place to live, Village Greens of Queen Creek is a place to thrive. Welcome to a new destination for effortless living, playing, relaxing, and connecting.
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,826
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Results within 10 miles of San Tan Valley
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Augusta Ranch
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East Apartments is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1050 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Parkwood Ranch
10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103
10136 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1188 sqft
Fabulous Condo with Resort Style Living ~ 3 b/2 b condo on the 2nd floor at Coyote Landing gated community. Tons of tasteful upgrades inside. Walk in to a very open split floor plan and notice 20x20 Canyon tile through out.
416 E FIESTA DEL SOL --
416 Fiesta Del Sol, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
2 sqft
Great year round rental in an active 55+ community with clubhouse, private pool, laundry facility, and much more! This park model is furnished, has 2 storage sheds and a full size washer and dryer, water softener, and covered parking.
4588 S Avenida Corazon De Oro
4588 S Avenida Corazon De Oro, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
4000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing home with views of Superstition mountain - Property Id: 308763 Golfers Dream Home.Featured in many magazines and graced to cover of luxury homes magazine. Mesmerizing views of Superstition mountain and city views.
496 N Main St Unit A
496 N Main St, Coolidge, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment.
1255 S RIALTO --
1255 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1535 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.
Augusta Ranch
2024 S Baldwin #26
2024 S Baldwin, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom two bath condo split floorplan is located in a gated golf course community close to US-60, 202 and shopping.
Augusta Ranch
9233 E NEVILLE Avenue
9233 East Neville Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1301 sqft
Cute and clean 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Augusta Ranch Subdivision! Resort like living in a golf community. Home is close to everything including shopping, dining, schools, parks, and freeway.
507 East 10th Avenue
507 East 10th Avenue, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$899
844 sqft
1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! 4 plex apt built in 2005, very beautiful and open layout, hookups for stackable washer/dryer, 2 full baths, tenant pays
496 N Main St Unit B
496 North Main Street, Coolidge, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment.
