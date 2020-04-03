All apartments in Saddlebrooke
38475 S Viewpoint Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:01 PM

38475 S Viewpoint Court

38475 South Viewpoint Court · (800) 635-7882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38475 South Viewpoint Court, Saddlebrooke, AZ 85739

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2198 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Popular Saddlebrooke community!! This spacious 2BD/3BA house is located on a quiet street with amazing mountain views! Enjoy all the space this house has to offer, including 2 master suites, plus a den. Plenty of room for entertaining guests. Two separate living spaces, dining area and an eat-in kitchen. Larger master suite offers a King size bed, sitting area, large walk-in closet, walk-in shower, duel sinks and a jacuzzi tub. Huge backyard and comfortable covered patio to sit and enjoy the views. Two garage garage with a small third stall for your golf cart, bikes or storage. Enjoy all the amenities Saddlebrooke has to offer including, golf, pool, arts & crafts, pickle ball, tennis and much more. You won't want to miss this one!! Call today for SEASONAL RATES! 520-395-7202

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38475 S Viewpoint Court have any available units?
38475 S Viewpoint Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38475 S Viewpoint Court have?
Some of 38475 S Viewpoint Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38475 S Viewpoint Court currently offering any rent specials?
38475 S Viewpoint Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38475 S Viewpoint Court pet-friendly?
No, 38475 S Viewpoint Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saddlebrooke.
Does 38475 S Viewpoint Court offer parking?
Yes, 38475 S Viewpoint Court does offer parking.
Does 38475 S Viewpoint Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38475 S Viewpoint Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38475 S Viewpoint Court have a pool?
Yes, 38475 S Viewpoint Court has a pool.
Does 38475 S Viewpoint Court have accessible units?
No, 38475 S Viewpoint Court does not have accessible units.
Does 38475 S Viewpoint Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38475 S Viewpoint Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 38475 S Viewpoint Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 38475 S Viewpoint Court does not have units with air conditioning.
