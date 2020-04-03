38475 S Viewpoint Court

Amenities

Popular Saddlebrooke community!! This spacious 2BD/3BA house is located on a quiet street with amazing mountain views! Enjoy all the space this house has to offer, including 2 master suites, plus a den. Plenty of room for entertaining guests. Two separate living spaces, dining area and an eat-in kitchen. Larger master suite offers a King size bed, sitting area, large walk-in closet, walk-in shower, duel sinks and a jacuzzi tub. Huge backyard and comfortable covered patio to sit and enjoy the views. Two garage garage with a small third stall for your golf cart, bikes or storage. Enjoy all the amenities Saddlebrooke has to offer including, golf, pool, arts & crafts, pickle ball, tennis and much more. You won't want to miss this one!! Call today for SEASONAL RATES! 520-395-7202