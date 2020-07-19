All apartments in Pima County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5043 E Fishhook Ct

5043 East Fishhook Court · (520) 881-0930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5043 East Fishhook Court, Pima County, AZ 85756
Rancho Valencia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5043 E Fishhook Ct · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1479 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
bbq/grill
volleyball court
>>Southeast 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Charmer - Charming home located in the desirable Rancho Valencia community. Close to the community park and easy access to the I-10. Featuring an open floor plan this home includes 2 spacious bedrooms with new carpet and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen is complete with stainless steal appliances including a gas range, fridge, stove, dishwasher and built in microwave. Relax out back on your covered patio or around built in fire-pit, a perfect setting for BBQ's and entertaining your guests. Don't delay, see this one today!

Directions: Fr I- 10, W on Valenica, S on Swan, E on Fairyduster, N on Bittercress, E on Fishhook

Prestige Property Management Inc,
3205 E Grant Rd
Tucson, Az 85716
www.prestigepropertymgmt.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5914368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5043 E Fishhook Ct have any available units?
5043 E Fishhook Ct has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5043 E Fishhook Ct have?
Some of 5043 E Fishhook Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5043 E Fishhook Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5043 E Fishhook Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5043 E Fishhook Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5043 E Fishhook Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5043 E Fishhook Ct offer parking?
No, 5043 E Fishhook Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5043 E Fishhook Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5043 E Fishhook Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5043 E Fishhook Ct have a pool?
No, 5043 E Fishhook Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5043 E Fishhook Ct have accessible units?
No, 5043 E Fishhook Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5043 E Fishhook Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5043 E Fishhook Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5043 E Fishhook Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5043 E Fishhook Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
