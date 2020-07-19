5043 E Fishhook Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court playground bbq/grill volleyball court

>>Southeast 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Charmer - Charming home located in the desirable Rancho Valencia community. Close to the community park and easy access to the I-10. Featuring an open floor plan this home includes 2 spacious bedrooms with new carpet and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen is complete with stainless steal appliances including a gas range, fridge, stove, dishwasher and built in microwave. Relax out back on your covered patio or around built in fire-pit, a perfect setting for BBQ's and entertaining your guests. Don't delay, see this one today!



Directions: Fr I- 10, W on Valenica, S on Swan, E on Fairyduster, N on Bittercress, E on Fishhook



Prestige Property Management Inc,

3205 E Grant Rd

Tucson, Az 85716

www.prestigepropertymgmt.com



No Cats Allowed



