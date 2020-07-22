/
la reserve
200 Apartments for rent in La Reserve, Oro Valley, AZ
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,155
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
1743 E Deer Hollow Loop
1743 Deer Hollow Loop, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1608 sqft
1743 E Deer Hollow Loop Available 08/04/20 Oracle/First-Guard Gated LA RESERVE-1743 E Deer Hollow Loop - Built in 2000, this semi-custom home in Guard Gated La Reserve neighborhood of Deer Run was built perfectly nestled into the Catalina Mountains.
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive
1500 East Pusch Wilderness Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1267 sqft
Located in the beautiful La Reserve neighborhood with breathtaking mountain views from your quiet wrap around balcony.
1829 E Vico Bella Luna
1829 Vico Bella Luna, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1993 sqft
Perfect Lock-N-Leave home with amazing views and great energy efficiency. Beautifully upgraded finishes in kitchen and master batheoom, all tile in great room concept downstairs., carpet upstairs. New ceiling fans in Living area and all bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of La Reserve
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
797 Camino Corrida
797 Camino Corrida, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1716 sqft
This beautiful 3BR/2BA 1,716sf patio home is located in the El Conquistador Resort on the 2nd Fairway. Fireplace in living room Eat-in kitchen area w/center island. Formal dining area w/wet bar.
10333 North Oracle Road
10333 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine driving into your new luxury apartment home with the majestic Catalina mountains as the backdrop view of your community.
960 Camino Corrida
960 Camino Corrida, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1648 sqft
This El Conquistador Resort Property located in the heart of Oro Valley comes completely remodeled and fully furnished featuring all new furniture with style and class from end to end.
11328 N FLAT GRANITE Drive
11328 North Flat Granite Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1318 sqft
A Lovely 3 bedroom rental located in Oro Valley near shopping and eateries. This home has many extras such as ceiling fans, new furniture, fireplace and much more. Check out the patio and the to die for Catalina Mountain views.
Results within 5 miles of La Reserve
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$918
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
Catalina Crossings III
9095 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Southwest-inspired apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and plush carpet. Ceiling fans and central air keep residents comfortable. Assigned and guest parking provided. Located near Catalina State Park.
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1585 sqft
Orange Tree Village Apartments offers large 1, 2 & 3 bedroom townhome and single-story casita living with a private courtyard entrance and fenced backyard. Our residents enjoy spacious closets with new in-unit washer and dryer.
5968 N Campo Abierto
5968 North Campo Abierto, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1990 sqft
5968 N Campo Abierto Available 08/05/20 Gated La Paloma- SUNRISE/ CAMPBELL- 5968 N Campo Abierto - Built in 2004, this 3 bedroom home is located in Guard Gated La Paloma, with scenic views of the mountains and golf course.
6359 N Vuelta Tajo
6359 North Vuelta Tajo, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
944 sqft
Premier Tucson Catalina Foothills La Paloma Condo - Property Id: 306081 12 or 6 month rental for $1,450/mo that's perfect for professionals, small families, or snowbirds looking to escape the winter. Offered unfurnished.
8255 N Oracle Rd Apt 210
8255 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1159 sqft
Las Casas Bellas Condo for Rent. - This rental is just minutes from downtown, the university, and all of the amenities that both Tucson and Oro Valley have to offer.
11100 N Delphinus Street
11100 North Delphinus Street, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2342 sqft
La Cholla/Naranja - 11100 N. Delphinus Street - Built 2018. Stunning home in gated "The Estates" community in Oro Valley. Boasting every upgrade imaginable, home has large open floor plan, 3bds, upgraded 2.5ba & plentiful closet space.
3708 E Marshall Gulch Place
3708 East Marshall Gulch Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2457 sqft
Foothills Cluster Fully Furnished Home, this one you don’t want to miss out on! - This home is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 large living areas. The house has a private atmosphere feel.
6651 N Campbell Ave #279
6651 North Campbell Avenue, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6651 N Campbell Ave #279 Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom, One Bath Condo - Beautiful Skyline Villas: Located at the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains is this gorgeous 168 unit luxury condominium complex.
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive
3120 East Crest Shadows Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$5,795
5037 sqft
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive Available 09/01/20 PARTIALLY FURNISHED! Luxury Living in Cobblestone! - The remarkable 6 bedroom 6 bathroom homes is furnished and available long term.