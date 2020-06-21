All apartments in Oro Valley
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

8900 N Camino de Anza

8900 North Camino De Anza · (520) 777-0811
Location

8900 North Camino De Anza, Oro Valley, AZ 85704
Campo Bello

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit RENT TO OWN · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
YOU SIMPLY CANNOT BEAT THIS LOCATION! Do you value privacy, space, amazing ever-changing mountain views and country living while just 5 minutes from shopping and restaurants? This home truly has the best of both worlds and is now available!

RENT TO OWN this well-maintained burnt adobe ranch home that sits on 3.77 acres of trees and cactus in the very special Campo Bello neighborhood of approximately 30 similar properties.

PLEASE NOTE: If you were hoping to purchase a home and the current lending situation just stopped you in your tracks, RENT TO OWN may be the best solution for you to enjoy your own home while qualifying for a mortgage loan in the near future. Our system is set up to help get you across the finish line to home ownership.

Outside, the well-maintained property has a variety of cactus gardens and a flagstone and brick patio that includes a grand ramada for outdoor living and entertaining in full view of Pusch Ridge. Many of the properties in Campo Bello are horse properties and there is plenty of room here to convert to same if desired. You can also enjoy coffee or breakfast on the west-facing patio just outside the kitchen.
The roof and the dual system (cooler and A/C), dual unit HVAC have been diligently maintained.

Inside, enter through the day room that focuses on the mountain vista and proceed into the spacious great room with a welcoming fireplace. This clean, simple space allows for various configurations. The kitchen opens onto this room for easy entertaining or family conversation. The double pantry can accommodate months of storage. The master bedroom suite needs to be seen to be appreciated. His and her walk-in closet spaces are abundant.

For more information about our RENT TO OWN system, please go to https://picklepropertysolutions.com and view the Buyer video on the home page.
Drive by the home and look around. If it seems a fit, call the number provided and leave a message. We'll get back with you asap.

(RLNE5835479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

