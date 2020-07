Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Prefer long term lease. Charming Upstairs Condo - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with double master bedrooms. Second master bedroom shares bath with guests from separate hallway. All rooms are large with fans and are light / bright. Kitchen is made with high end appliances. You will enjoy the North Facing Balcony that is on the shade side of the home most of the year. Interior stack up washer and dryer. This property boost of a nice clubhouse, pool, and spa plus carport and storage.