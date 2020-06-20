All apartments in Oro Valley
525 W Orango Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

525 W Orango Place

525 West Orango Place · No Longer Available
Location

525 West Orango Place, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
Oro Valley Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
525 W Orango Place Available 07/02/20 Oracle/El Conquistador - 525 W Orango Place in Oro Valley Country Club - Built 1971. Wonderful light & bright home w/ plenty of space to spread out & get comfortable. 4BR/3BA home in the lovely O.V. Country Club features an open floor plan to meander from the large fam rm w/ fireplace to spacious living rm, formal dining then to the kitchen which can be closed off when entertaining. Kitchen featuress granite, stainless oven/stove, fridge, & dw. w/d ''as is'' 3 bedrooms including a master are on the west wing of the house with the east wing featuring a private guest quarters ''second master'' bedroom. Large backyard has a pool and looks out onto the golf course & views of the Catalinas. Security dep $3,900. Pets are subject to approval and $25.00 pet rent.**RENTAL RATE REFLECTS A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY

(RLNE5205102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 W Orango Place have any available units?
525 W Orango Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oro Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 525 W Orango Place have?
Some of 525 W Orango Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 W Orango Place currently offering any rent specials?
525 W Orango Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 W Orango Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 W Orango Place is pet friendly.
Does 525 W Orango Place offer parking?
No, 525 W Orango Place does not offer parking.
Does 525 W Orango Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 W Orango Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 W Orango Place have a pool?
Yes, 525 W Orango Place has a pool.
Does 525 W Orango Place have accessible units?
No, 525 W Orango Place does not have accessible units.
Does 525 W Orango Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 W Orango Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 W Orango Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 525 W Orango Place has units with air conditioning.
