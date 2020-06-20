Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

525 W Orango Place Available 07/02/20 Oracle/El Conquistador - 525 W Orango Place in Oro Valley Country Club - Built 1971. Wonderful light & bright home w/ plenty of space to spread out & get comfortable. 4BR/3BA home in the lovely O.V. Country Club features an open floor plan to meander from the large fam rm w/ fireplace to spacious living rm, formal dining then to the kitchen which can be closed off when entertaining. Kitchen featuress granite, stainless oven/stove, fridge, & dw. w/d ''as is'' 3 bedrooms including a master are on the west wing of the house with the east wing featuring a private guest quarters ''second master'' bedroom. Large backyard has a pool and looks out onto the golf course & views of the Catalinas. Security dep $3,900. Pets are subject to approval and $25.00 pet rent.**RENTAL RATE REFLECTS A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY



