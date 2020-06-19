226 W Greenock Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage fireplace game room courtyard

Built in 1978. A peaceful, luxurious environment awaits you. Comfortable, inviting, & timeless. This spectacular home is just a marvel that offers numerous possibilities for every lifestyle. Nestled in Oro Valley Estates, this gem is privately situated on over an acre next to a golf course greenbelt. In this relaxing atmosphere, enjoy morning refreshments in the courtyard while the sun rises over Pusch Ridge. Evening will bring nightcaps by the outdoor fireplace. Have you ever wanted a huge, private office? A real studio? How about a game room? As individualistic as you are, so is this beautiful home. 3-4 bedrooms. Or 2 or 3 living areas. Multiple fireplaces. Kitchen includes refrigerator w/ice-maker (as is), dishwasher, oven/stove. Electric dryer hook-up. 3-car Garage. Grass maintained by