Oro Valley, AZ
226 W Greenock Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 6:07 AM

226 W Greenock Drive

226 West Greenock Drive · (520) 299-5850
Location

226 West Greenock Drive, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
Oro Valley Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
garage
Built in 1978. A peaceful, luxurious environment awaits you. Comfortable, inviting, & timeless. This spectacular home is just a marvel that offers numerous possibilities for every lifestyle. Nestled in Oro Valley Estates, this gem is privately situated on over an acre next to a golf course greenbelt. In this relaxing atmosphere, enjoy morning refreshments in the courtyard while the sun rises over Pusch Ridge. Evening will bring nightcaps by the outdoor fireplace. Have you ever wanted a huge, private office? A real studio? How about a game room? As individualistic as you are, so is this beautiful home. 3-4 bedrooms. Or 2 or 3 living areas. Multiple fireplaces. Kitchen includes refrigerator w/ice-maker (as is), dishwasher, oven/stove. Electric dryer hook-up. 3-car Garage. Grass maintained by

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 W Greenock Drive have any available units?
226 W Greenock Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 W Greenock Drive have?
Some of 226 W Greenock Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 W Greenock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
226 W Greenock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 W Greenock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 226 W Greenock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oro Valley.
Does 226 W Greenock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 226 W Greenock Drive does offer parking.
Does 226 W Greenock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 W Greenock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 W Greenock Drive have a pool?
No, 226 W Greenock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 226 W Greenock Drive have accessible units?
No, 226 W Greenock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 226 W Greenock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 W Greenock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 W Greenock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 W Greenock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
