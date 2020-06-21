All apartments in Oro Valley
14481 N Line Post Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

14481 N Line Post Lane

14481 North Line Post Lane · No Longer Available
Oro Valley
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

14481 North Line Post Lane, Oro Valley, AZ 85755
Rancho Vistoso

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
yoga
Sun City Vistoso - 14481 N. Line Post Ln. - Built 1987, Adult Community 55+, spacious home located in Sun City features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, all ceramic tile, Great room plus Formal Dining area. Cozy coves for music, games, reading, yoga ??? Eat-in kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Extra room next to kitchen can be used for storage, large pantry, craft or computer room. Oversized garage with washer/dryer. At Tenant's expense additional amenities (Community Pool/Spa) are offered through Sun City Vistoso Community Association. Security Deposit $2,250.00. Pets are subject to approval. Pet rent $25/mo per pet. ***RENTAL RATES REFLECT A $65 CONCESSION FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14481 N Line Post Lane have any available units?
14481 N Line Post Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oro Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 14481 N Line Post Lane have?
Some of 14481 N Line Post Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14481 N Line Post Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14481 N Line Post Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14481 N Line Post Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14481 N Line Post Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14481 N Line Post Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14481 N Line Post Lane does offer parking.
Does 14481 N Line Post Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14481 N Line Post Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14481 N Line Post Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14481 N Line Post Lane has a pool.
Does 14481 N Line Post Lane have accessible units?
No, 14481 N Line Post Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14481 N Line Post Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14481 N Line Post Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14481 N Line Post Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14481 N Line Post Lane has units with air conditioning.
