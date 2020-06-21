14481 N Line Post Lane

Amenities
Sun City Vistoso - 14481 N. Line Post Ln. - Built 1987, Adult Community 55+, spacious home located in Sun City features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, all ceramic tile, Great room plus Formal Dining area. Cozy coves for music, games, reading, yoga ??? Eat-in kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Extra room next to kitchen can be used for storage, large pantry, craft or computer room. Oversized garage with washer/dryer. At Tenant's expense additional amenities (Community Pool/Spa) are offered through Sun City Vistoso Community Association. Security Deposit $2,250.00. Pets are subject to approval. Pet rent $25/mo per pet. ***RENTAL RATES REFLECT A $65 CONCESSION FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION***
Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/14481-N-Line-Post-Ln-Oro-Valley-AZ-85755/8616086_zpid/
(RLNE4759994)