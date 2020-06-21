14481 N Line Post Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub yoga

Sun City Vistoso - 14481 N. Line Post Ln. - Built 1987, Adult Community 55+, spacious home located in Sun City features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, all ceramic tile, Great room plus Formal Dining area. Cozy coves for music, games, reading, yoga ??? Eat-in kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Extra room next to kitchen can be used for storage, large pantry, craft or computer room. Oversized garage with washer/dryer. At Tenant's expense additional amenities (Community Pool/Spa) are offered through Sun City Vistoso Community Association. Security Deposit $2,250.00. Pets are subject to approval. Pet rent $25/mo per pet. ***RENTAL RATES REFLECT A $65 CONCESSION FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION***



Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/14481-N-Line-Post-Ln-Oro-Valley-AZ-85755/8616086_zpid/



