Oro Valley, AZ
13158 N Tanner Robert Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

13158 N Tanner Robert Dr

13158 North Tanner Robert Drive · (520) 279-4035
Oro Valley
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

13158 North Tanner Robert Drive, Oro Valley, AZ 85755
Rancho Vistoso

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1725 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1921 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 09/01/20 Wonderful 3bdrm + den in the heart of Oro Valley - Property Id: 249258

Wonderful 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath home in the heart of the Rancho Vistoso Community in Oro Valley. Easy care home with no carpet, low maintenance yard, new appliances and countertops, and epoxy garage floor. East facing backyard provides a shaded patio for those cool evenings or morning sunrises.

Enjoy all the beauty Oro Valley has to offer from golf courses to hiking in the nearby mountains, walking and biking trails, parks and shopping. This home is within walking distance of Innovation Academy Elementary STEM school and the beautiful Hohokam Park. Your new home awaits.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249258
Property Id 249258

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5929070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr have any available units?
13158 N Tanner Robert Dr has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr have?
Some of 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13158 N Tanner Robert Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oro Valley.
Does 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr offers parking.
Does 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr have a pool?
No, 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr have accessible units?
No, 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13158 N Tanner Robert Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
