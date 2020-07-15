13158 N Tanner Robert Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Wonderful 3bdrm + den in the heart of Oro Valley



Wonderful 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath home in the heart of the Rancho Vistoso Community in Oro Valley. Easy care home with no carpet, low maintenance yard, new appliances and countertops, and epoxy garage floor. East facing backyard provides a shaded patio for those cool evenings or morning sunrises.



Enjoy all the beauty Oro Valley has to offer from golf courses to hiking in the nearby mountains, walking and biking trails, parks and shopping. This home is within walking distance of Innovation Academy Elementary STEM school and the beautiful Hohokam Park. Your new home awaits.

No Pets Allowed



