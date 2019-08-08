39719 N 10th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ALMOST FIVE ACRES (4.59) IN DESERT HILLS AREA WITH A BEAUTIFUL HOME AND HORSE SETUP * MOUNTAIN VIEWS FOREVER * ARENA * 4 TURNOUTS * 4 COVERED STALLS * ROUND PEN * TACK ROOM * 1/2 BLOCK FROM STATE LAND AND RIDING TRAILS * GREAT ROOM PLAN IN EXCELLENT CONDITION * BIG COUNTRY KITCHEN W/SILESTONE TOPS * REFRIGERATOR * H2O FILTERING SYSTEM * WASHER AND DRYER * SPACIOUS MASTER WITH GRANITE TOP AND WALK-IN CLOSET * BARNWOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN MOST OF HOME * FENCED AREA IN FRONT WITH GORGEOUS ARTIFICIAL TURF *



Call Angie Oliverson @ (480) 568-2666 or email Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,375, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.