New River, AZ
39719 N 10th St
Last updated August 8 2019 at 8:18 PM

39719 N 10th St

39719 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

39719 North 10th Street, New River, AZ 85086

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ALMOST FIVE ACRES (4.59) IN DESERT HILLS AREA WITH A BEAUTIFUL HOME AND HORSE SETUP * MOUNTAIN VIEWS FOREVER * ARENA * 4 TURNOUTS * 4 COVERED STALLS * ROUND PEN * TACK ROOM * 1/2 BLOCK FROM STATE LAND AND RIDING TRAILS * GREAT ROOM PLAN IN EXCELLENT CONDITION * BIG COUNTRY KITCHEN W/SILESTONE TOPS * REFRIGERATOR * H2O FILTERING SYSTEM * WASHER AND DRYER * SPACIOUS MASTER WITH GRANITE TOP AND WALK-IN CLOSET * BARNWOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN MOST OF HOME * FENCED AREA IN FRONT WITH GORGEOUS ARTIFICIAL TURF *

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,375, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

