Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

7175 W Yarbough Dr

7175 West Yarbough Drive · (520) 505-5664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7175 West Yarbough Drive, Marana, AZ 85743
Continental Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Super clean and ready for you! Designer tile through, living room, kitchen, halls and bathrooms.Eat in kitchen with oak cabinets and pantry, spacious laundry room and large finished garage. Split bedroom plan for extra privacy. Large master suite with bay windows, walk in closet, double sinks in bath complete with garden tub and walk in shower. Covered patio with large rear yard. Great curb appeal and near the park, rec center, pool and all conveniences! Brand new A/C too for extra energy efficiency! Don't miss this one! Call/Text 520-505-5664 or email leasing@rpmrincon.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7175 W Yarbough Dr have any available units?
7175 W Yarbough Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does 7175 W Yarbough Dr have?
Some of 7175 W Yarbough Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7175 W Yarbough Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7175 W Yarbough Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7175 W Yarbough Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7175 W Yarbough Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7175 W Yarbough Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7175 W Yarbough Dr does offer parking.
Does 7175 W Yarbough Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7175 W Yarbough Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7175 W Yarbough Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7175 W Yarbough Dr has a pool.
Does 7175 W Yarbough Dr have accessible units?
No, 7175 W Yarbough Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7175 W Yarbough Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7175 W Yarbough Dr has units with dishwashers.
