7175 W Yarbough Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Super clean and ready for you! Designer tile through, living room, kitchen, halls and bathrooms.Eat in kitchen with oak cabinets and pantry, spacious laundry room and large finished garage. Split bedroom plan for extra privacy. Large master suite with bay windows, walk in closet, double sinks in bath complete with garden tub and walk in shower. Covered patio with large rear yard. Great curb appeal and near the park, rec center, pool and all conveniences! Brand new A/C too for extra energy efficiency! Don't miss this one! Call/Text 520-505-5664 or email leasing@rpmrincon.com