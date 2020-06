Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

3726 Mission Way Available 11/01/20 Winter Rental Available 2020-2021 - Furnished Winter Home, 4 month minimum, upgraded furniture, large back yard with screened in patio with couch seating, granite counter tops, fully remodeled, custom cabinet, new appliances, 2 garage spaces available plus extra garage for additional fees if needed. Includes internet, Tv service and first $100 electric & water monthly. No pets ask for Stacy



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5719700)