Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102

2871 South Jamaica Boulevard · (928) 530-3426 ext. 216
Location

2871 South Jamaica Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

garage
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unfurnished Long Term Condo - Available now! Don't miss out on this adorable 1 bed, 1 bath fully , 1 car garage, fully furnished Condo! Just bring your personal items! This little beauty is located on the South side of Havasu in a small 6 unit complex! This unit features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, tile & carpet flooring, breakfast bar, pot shelves and tile roof! Single car garage 28' deep with epoxy floors and garage opener. Close to Golf course. No pets. Ask for Liela.

(RLNE5845911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 have any available units?
2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 pet-friendly?
No, 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 does offer parking.
Does 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 have a pool?
No, 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
