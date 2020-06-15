2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102

Amenities

garage furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished Property Amenities parking garage

Unfurnished Long Term Condo - Available now! Don't miss out on this adorable 1 bed, 1 bath fully , 1 car garage, fully furnished Condo! Just bring your personal items! This little beauty is located on the South side of Havasu in a small 6 unit complex! This unit features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, tile & carpet flooring, breakfast bar, pot shelves and tile roof! Single car garage 28' deep with epoxy floors and garage opener. Close to Golf course. No pets. Ask for Liela.



(RLNE5845911)