patio / balcony parking recently renovated furnished

2710 Honeybear Dr Available 07/01/20 Short Term Furnished Rental - This is a super cute and comfy mobile home is located on the North side of Havasu. This is a fully furnished short term rental. This mobile home features 3 beds and 2 baths. Both bathroom showers have been completely upgraded! Tiled walk in showers in both bathrooms! Large living area with an additional sitting room! Laundry indoors. Observatory deck to enjoy those awesome Havasu sunsets! Lake view from deck! Large covered patio with plenty of sitting room. Large covered parking. This home is approx 1536sqft. No pets. Ask for Liela



(RLNE5845897)