Lake Havasu City, AZ
2470 Tradewind Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2470 Tradewind Drive

2470 Tradewind Drive · (928) 855-9805
Location

2470 Tradewind Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2470 Tradewind Drive · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with side parking located close to downtown. The floor plan is open, there are vaulted ceilings throughout, and the master bedroom features two large closets and a walk-in shower. Fresh coat of paint with new carpet and vinyl plank flooring. The refrigerator pictured comes with the property as a tenant convenience only and will not be maintained, repaired, or replaced by the property owner. This is a NO PETS property. The refundable security deposit is $1,950.00 and there is an additional $250.00 one time, nonrefundable re-key/move-in fee. (Advertising photos reflect previous flooring and paint.)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4065310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2470 Tradewind Drive have any available units?
2470 Tradewind Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2470 Tradewind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2470 Tradewind Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2470 Tradewind Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2470 Tradewind Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 2470 Tradewind Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2470 Tradewind Drive does offer parking.
Does 2470 Tradewind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2470 Tradewind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2470 Tradewind Drive have a pool?
No, 2470 Tradewind Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2470 Tradewind Drive have accessible units?
No, 2470 Tradewind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2470 Tradewind Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2470 Tradewind Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2470 Tradewind Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2470 Tradewind Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
