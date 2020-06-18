2470 Tradewind Drive

Amenities

garage carpet refrigerator

Adorable 3 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with side parking located close to downtown. The floor plan is open, there are vaulted ceilings throughout, and the master bedroom features two large closets and a walk-in shower. Fresh coat of paint with new carpet and vinyl plank flooring. The refrigerator pictured comes with the property as a tenant convenience only and will not be maintained, repaired, or replaced by the property owner. This is a NO PETS property. The refundable security deposit is $1,950.00 and there is an additional $250.00 one time, nonrefundable re-key/move-in fee. (Advertising photos reflect previous flooring and paint.)



No Pets Allowed



