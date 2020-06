Amenities

pet friendly parking furnished

AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2019. JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH!!! NICE, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM FRONT AND/OR BACK OF HOME! MOTOR HOME PARKING AND HOOK-UP ON RIGHT SIDE OF HOME. FENCED BACK YARD. OWNER PREFERS MINIMUM OF 4 TO 5 MONTHS. OWNER WILL CONSIDER SMALL DOG WITH NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE. NO SMOKING. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR RENTALS ON CRAIGSLIST!