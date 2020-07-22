All apartments in Lake Havasu City
1989 Mesquite

1989 Mesquite Avenue · (805) 231-2899
Location

1989 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
Available 09/01/20 Lake Havasu 2+2 furnished condo, Close to downtown - Property Id: 159441

Lake Havasu City 2+2 upstairs furnished condo, with a beautiful view of the lake. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and private bathroom. Complex is nicely landscaped with a large lap pool, and 2 heated spas. The club house has a theater type setting with a pool table. This condo is located near downtown, restaurants, Albertson food store, Hospital, College and more. Sorry, NO Pets or Smoking.
$1300.00 per month
Call (805) 231-4029
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1989-mesquite-lake-havasu-city-az/159441
Property Id 159441

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1989 Mesquite have any available units?
1989 Mesquite has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1989 Mesquite have?
Some of 1989 Mesquite's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1989 Mesquite currently offering any rent specials?
1989 Mesquite is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1989 Mesquite pet-friendly?
No, 1989 Mesquite is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 1989 Mesquite offer parking?
No, 1989 Mesquite does not offer parking.
Does 1989 Mesquite have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1989 Mesquite offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1989 Mesquite have a pool?
Yes, 1989 Mesquite has a pool.
Does 1989 Mesquite have accessible units?
No, 1989 Mesquite does not have accessible units.
Does 1989 Mesquite have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1989 Mesquite has units with dishwashers.
Does 1989 Mesquite have units with air conditioning?
No, 1989 Mesquite does not have units with air conditioning.
