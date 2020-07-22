Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool pool table hot tub media room

Available 09/01/20 Lake Havasu 2+2 furnished condo, Close to downtown - Property Id: 159441



Lake Havasu City 2+2 upstairs furnished condo, with a beautiful view of the lake. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and private bathroom. Complex is nicely landscaped with a large lap pool, and 2 heated spas. The club house has a theater type setting with a pool table. This condo is located near downtown, restaurants, Albertson food store, Hospital, College and more. Sorry, NO Pets or Smoking.

$1300.00 per month

Call (805) 231-4029

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1989-mesquite-lake-havasu-city-az/159441

No Pets Allowed



