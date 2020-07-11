Apartment List
/
AZ
/
lake havasu city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:24 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Lake Havasu City, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Havasu City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2335 Mandalay Drive
2335 Mandalay Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Furnished winter rental - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished turn key ready Winter home! Tile floors, vaulted ceilings. Large fenced back yard with covered patio.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3483 Tarpon Dr
3483 North Tarpon Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1425 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - This beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage is available for Winter 2020-2021. This home is fully furnished and turn key ready! Includes internet and live streaming on TV's. TV's available in all rooms.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2410 Pima Dr. S
2410 South Pima Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1674 sqft
2410 Pima Dr. S Available 07/13/20 Unfurnished Long Term Pool Home! Large Lot! - This is a beautiful POOL home! Unfurnished long term rental centrally located! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. This home sits on .

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2410 Hillview Dr
2410 Hillview Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2008 sqft
Furnished winter rental - Available November-March! Gorgeous home located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished Winter rental and turn key ready! Large kitchen with granite counter tops and open floor plan to dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2961 Sombrero Dr
2961 Sombrero Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Ready for the Winter! Split floor plan, front kitchen, plenty of sleeping space, side parking, large yard! Located north side. Built in 2001, 1112 sqft. No pets. Ask for Liela No Pets Allowed (RLNE4857247)

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 Honeybear Dr
2710 Honeybear Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1536 sqft
Short Term Furnished Rental - This is a super cute and comfy mobile home is located on the North side of Havasu. This is a fully furnished short term rental. This mobile home features 3 beds and 2 baths.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
539 Burkemo Lane #A3
539 Burkemo Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
690 sqft
Furnished Summer Rental - Available Now- November! Great lake view from balcony. Community pool & spa. Includes basic TV service and water. Electric will be billed for usage each month. This condo has breathtaking views and location.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3356 Saddleback Dr
3356 Saddleback Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Lake Havasu Winter Rental - SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY. AVAILABLE RENTAL DATES: 1/1/2021-3/30/2021. Open floor plan with plenty of room for parking your toys.

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1135 Cascade Ln
1135 Cascade Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1833 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Avail November-April.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Mohican Dr
725 Mohican Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
996 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental - Ready to rent in June or winter season 2020-2021 with 4 month minimum Available Long & Short Term. Located on south side of town.2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with one garage space. No pets Ask for Stacy.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2865 Wanderer Lane
2865 Wanderer Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Super cute, fully furnished Winter rental. This lovely home is centrally located and easy access to McCulloch Blvd. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1 bay is boat deep. This home is approximately 1150 sqft.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3230 Kiowa Blvd S
3230 Kiowa Boulevard South, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Fully furnished Winter Rental! This beautiful home features 3bd 2 bath 2 car garage built in 1991 and refurbished! nicely decorated and is turn key ready for a winter renter! Easy access to shopping.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3931 Albacore Dr
3931 Albacore Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
3931 Albacore Dr Available 11/01/20 Winter Furnished Home - Available 2020-2021 season.Winter Furnished Home available with a 4 month minimum. Water and electric included with a $100 cap.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3190 Amigo Dr
3190 Amigo Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1638 sqft
3190 Amigo Dr Available 11/01/20 Fully Furnished Winter Rental - Available Winter season 2020-2021.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3551 Oro Grande Blvd.
3551 Oro Grande Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1635 sqft
Vacation Rental Lake Havasu City AZ - SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage and plenty of room to entertain. Large kitchen with over sized bar, great for group gatherings.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3040 Starline Drive
3040 Starline Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1334 sqft
Pool Home Near Starline Elementary - *TENANT OCCUPIED - DO NOT disturb tenants!* Centrally located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage POOL home near Starline Elementary.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
261 Cottonwood Drive
261 Cottonwood Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
970 sqft
Nice, clean, 3 Bed bedroom, 2 Bathroom duplex walking distance to downtown. Tile floors, new paint and fenced backyard. This duplex is located in a nice, quiet residential area close to the church and about a mile from the lake. Washer / Dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1861 MONTANA Vista
1861 Montana Vista, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1094 sqft
Fully furnished single level, 2 bedroom Los Lagos condo close to the London Bridge and the island! Close to shopping and nightlife! All utilities, cable & internet included.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2440 Huntington Dr
2440 Huntington Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1034 sqft
Unfurnished Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Photos showing furnished. The owner will have furniture removed when rented with notice. If tenant wants furnished month rent will be $1300.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1457 Electra Bay
1457 Electra Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1880 sqft
1457 Electra Bay Available 10/01/20 Winter Rentals with Panormamic Lake Views - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage pool home is available for rent this winter! This amazing, fully-furnished home is located on a cul-de-sac on the lake

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1989 Mesquite Ave
1989 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
Great downtown location w/pool, spa & clubhouse area. All new paint & flooring. Carport parking only.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
929 Genoa Dr
929 Genoa Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1094 sqft
Popular Nautical Estates Townhouse- on the Island. Features tile counters & tile living room flooring. Includes stackable washer/Dryer and Refrigerator. Recently updated & remodeled. Like new inside!! Security gated complex.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102
2871 South Jamaica Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Furnished Long Term Condo - PRICE REDUCTION! Available now! Don't miss out on this adorable 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage, fully furnished Condo! Just bring your personal items! This little beauty is located on the South side of Havasu in a small 6

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4080 Vagabond Dr.
4080 Vagabond Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1820 sqft
(WINTER RENTAL) Beautiful, New, and Luxurious! (3 month min) - 3 Month Min Stay! Fantastic brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath home with stunning pool! This 1800 SF home is located on the south side of town with beautiful mountain views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Havasu City, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Havasu City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lake Havasu City 2 BedroomsLake Havasu City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Havasu City 3 BedroomsLake Havasu City Apartments with Balcony
Lake Havasu City Apartments with GarageLake Havasu City Apartments with ParkingLake Havasu City Apartments with PoolLake Havasu City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lake Havasu City Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Havasu City Furnished ApartmentsLake Havasu City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bullhead City, AZLaughlin, NV
Fort Mohave, AZKingman, AZ
Desert Hills, AZ