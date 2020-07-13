Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Yuma, AZ with parking

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Regency Square Apartments
2350 S Avenue B, Yuma, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities in luxury complex include spa, two pools and laundry care center. Homes feature A/C, private patios and open floor plans. Located in Yuma, close to the Yuma International Airport.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Vista Del Valle
2155 S 14 AVE
2155 South 14th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
1080 sqft
This is a charming 2-bedroom town home with a great view of the green landscaping and crystal-clear blue community pool. Easy access via carport and next to the visitor parking for the friends and family. Nice enclosed private courtyard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Desert Ridge
2660 S TENSLEEP AVE
2660 South Tensleep Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage pool home located in the Desert Ridge community. Just a short drive to AWC, shopping, and MCAS. Pool service included in rental price! Available August 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Yuma Heights
1020 S 4 AVE
1020 S 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ
Studio
$550
4TH AVENUE LOCATION. 412 Sq. Ft. 2nd floor commercial space. Electricity, water, internet and maintenance of the common areas included in rent. Extra parking spaces in the West side of building. More suites available.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Serreno
2989 W 14 ST
2989 West 14th Street, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful, bright, luscious pool home for rent in Rancho Sereno 5. Rent includes pool service and landscaping! Four large bedrooms with plush carpet, two full bathrooms. Master bath has separated double vanities, garden tub and separate shower.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa Valley Estates
2835 W 27 PL
2835 West 27th Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
LAS CASITAS CORNER HOUSE 3 BDMS 2 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE CORNER LOT AVAILABLE JULY 15TH 2020 CALL AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT NO DOGS ALLOWED!!!!!

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3780 S 4 AVE
3780 South 4th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
Studio
$4,800
Very nice office space for rent! This suite offers a locked in lobby with a guest bathroom and window to the receptionist area.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Redondo Corporate Plaza
833 E PLAZA CIRCLE
833 E Plaza Cir, Yuma, AZ
Studio
$1,563
Rent + NNN. Common spaces. Office space available in Redondo Plaza. Prime location on Redondo Drive. Close to Home Depot, Devita, AWC satellite, Furniture Row. Lots of parking.

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Villa Hermosa
2549 W 21 PL
2549 West 21st Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$925
Great rental in close distance to schools and Dairy Queen!! Clean home with 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, 2 car garage with hobby room off of dining area. 2 car attached garage. Available April 1st.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7618 E 40th Road
7618 East 40th Road, Yuma, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2075 sqft
7618 E 40th Road Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 5 bedroom Pool Home - This house has it all - 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage and fenced pool in beautifully landscaped backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Yuma

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
El Prado Mobile
8816 S AVENIDA DEL PRADO
8816 S Avenida Del Prado, El Prado Estates, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$700
Double wide manufactured home in El Prado. Vaulted ceilings. Carport. Two Bedrooms with 1 and 3/4 bathrooms. Storage shed.

1 of 18

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Tierra Mesa Estates
3547 E MORENO LN
3547 East Moreno Lane, Yuma County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available April 1st. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home located within 3 miles of MCAS in the Tierra Mesa subdivision off 3E/county 14. The home sits on a large lot, has newer carpet, paint, tile in both showers, granite counter tops throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Yuma

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
11348 E. 25th St.
11348 East 25th Street, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1700 sqft
4 BED.,2BA. IN MOUNTAIN VIEW - Great home in excellent condition, with, split open floor plan, Bay window in kit. with huge walk-in-pantry. lots of storage. 2 car garage, secure back yard with block fence & double gates.
Results within 10 miles of Yuma
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
2 Units Available
Income Restricted - Hacienda Manuel Chavez
500 S Somerton Ave, Somerton, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$556
1154 sqft
Welcome to Hacienda manual Chavez in Somerton, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Bienestar Estates
1939 E SAN LUIS Lane
1939 San Luis Lane, San Luis, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,322
760 sqft
Cozy private home located less than ten minutes from the US/Mexico border! Home has spotless clean interiors that receive plenty of natural light, tile flooring, beautiful modern decor and big comfort in every space! Stay includes access to two car

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Foothills
14839 E 46TH LOOP
14839 E 46th Lp, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3264 sqft
Fabulous Brand New Ravines Home - Brand New! Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Ravines home. Over 3200 Square Feet. Beautiful finishes. Fabulous kitchen with huge island and walk in pantry. Plenty of living space. Game/Teen Room.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Foothills
14830 E 47TH LN
14830 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2230 sqft
Brand New Ravines Home Mountain Views - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Foothills
14837 E 47th Ln
14837 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2320 sqft
Stunning Brand New Ravines Home. 4 Car Garage - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Yuma, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yuma apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

