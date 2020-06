Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets hot tub bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Fabulous Brand New Ravines Home - Brand New! Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Ravines home. Over 3200 Square Feet. Beautiful finishes. Fabulous kitchen with huge island and walk in pantry. Plenty of living space. Game/Teen Room. Luxury awaits in the master bathroom with spa shower and soaking tub - huge walk in closet. Sit out back on your covered patio and get a prime view of the beautiful mountains. 3 car garage. You will never want to leave. Limited pets allowed upon approval. Contact Hailey or Katie for information on viewing. 928-376-4500.



(RLNE5787501)