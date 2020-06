Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand New Ravines Home Mountain Views - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island. 4 car garage to fit all of your toys and vehicles. Beautiful Mountain Views. Front yard landscaping will be completed prior to move in. Pets allowed with pet fees. Call Hailey or Katie for more information and viewing 928-376-4500.



(RLNE5852091)