Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Popular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house for rent in Villa Chaparral available immediately, close to MCAS and YPG. Two car attached garage with auto opener. Hard-scaped front with low maintenance. Newer carpets in bedrooms. Dining area with bay window. Garden door to fully-fenced backyard and covered back patio. Less than one year old dishwasher. Master bedroom has walk-in closets, double vanity and water closet. Call today!