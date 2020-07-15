/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
13 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fort Mohave, AZ
5443 Primavera Drive
5443 S Primavera Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1513 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with den, 2 car garage close to shopping. Situated right across the street from 1 of 2 community pools. Full fenced back yard with beautiful mountain views.
Rio Lomas
1815 Long
1815 Long Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
2 Bedroom House in Bullhead City - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom house with a 1 car garage. Screened Patio, New flooring and paint throughout. Security Deposit: $900 Non-refundable cleaning fee: $150.00 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743053)
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$929
916 sqft
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$980
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.
2642 Sanctuary Drive
2642 Sanctuary Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1597 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath 55+ Community - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath with an office, in the Canyon Trails community in Fox Creek, off the parkway. Attached garage, side yard parking for RV or other outdoor toys. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5881106)
3038 Siena Drive
3038 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1396 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath a car garage in Fox Creek Community . Or can be rented unfurnished. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer, gas stove, nice bar/sitting area. Large master closet. Lovely courtyard sitting area.
Riviera
2156 Del Rey Drive
2156 Del Rey Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
1374 sqft
This Home is on a double lot completely fenced. Central A/C. Home is all electric, also features RV Parking and Hook Ups. Huge carport, Large patio, and 2 large Sheds. Large Walk in Close.
Laughlin
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$830
937 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8
1675 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1299 sqft
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8 Available 08/05/20 VACATION RENTAL Condo on the River with Boat Slip - CONDO WILL BE AVAILABLE 9/16/2020-10/31/2020 Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2.
Laughlin
3550 Bay Sands #1038
3550 Bay Sands Drive, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$875
1050 sqft
bottom floor partially furnished unit, some furniture in unit, complex has 2 heated pools, workout room, tennis courts and community center. NO PETS OR SMOKING.
Desert Foothills Estates
2980 Camino Encanto
2980 Camino Encanto, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Home built in 1999 with 2bdrms,den/office, 2 Bath 2 Car Garage. 1400 SqFt. Landscaped front and rear yard. Well built home, features split floor plan, breakfast area, laundry room. Master bath has a large garden tub.
Laughlin
3440 Dry Gulch
3440 Dry Gulch Drive, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
55+ Townhouse - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhouse in quiet 55+ community! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5869708)
Laughlin
3249 Del Monte
3249 Del Monte Street, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$795
1056 sqft
2 bed 2 bath in Monte Del Sol! Split floor plan, casual dining, breakfast bar, Arizona room, and shed are just a few of the things this home has to offer.