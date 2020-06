Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

742 S. Rainbow Ridge Drive Available 07/01/20 HOUSE: VERDE SANTA FE COMMUNITY AMANTE SECTION - HOUSE: SINGLE STORY HOME BUILT IN 2006, UNBLOCKABLE VIEWS OF MINGUS MOUNTAIN, BACKS UP TO NATURAL LAND, THIS NICE, SPACIOUS HOME HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, CARPET AND TILE FLOORING, LARGE, OPEN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, LOTS OF CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS, COVERED BACK PATIO AREA, EASY CARE LANDSCAPING, BRING YOUR PATIO FURNITURE AND ENJOY THE EXPANSIVE VIEW! LOCATED IN THE GATED GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY OF AMANTE AT VERDE SANTA FE. ***FIRM NO PETS. (CTWD-10)



