Spacious, Amazing home with Views and Central Location 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Contact Adobe Property Management - You're within walking distance to the Post office, Library & Cottonwood Rec Center. Watch the fireworks from the yard and have a front row seat. See Sedona Mountains from the wrap around deck. Property has large RV parking, garage and carport/driveway parking and an incredible studio for the "Artist". Home has new carpet and fresh paint. The master has a dressing room. Home has large rooms storage galore and a pantry in the kitchen. There is beautiful grass in front and back. Interior of the home has some old charming features (the bar in the family room is a fun aspect). The home allows 2 pets up to 30 pounds. Owner is looking to have a 2 year lease



