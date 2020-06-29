All apartments in Coconino County
827 E Alimos Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

827 E Alimos Way

827 East Alimos Way · (928) 214-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

827 East Alimos Way, Coconino County, AZ 86046

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 827 E Alimos Way · Avail. Aug 1

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
827 E Alimos Way Available 08/01/20 Williams Home on 1+ Acre! 1 Bed, 1 Bath, + Den-Optional 2nd Bedroom! - Avail. Aug 1st! - Bring your Animals & Off-Road Toys! This Ranch home is located on 1.03 Acres, just 10 minutes North of Williams up 64! Enjoy Panoramic Views - Large Living Area with Den that can be used as a 2nd Bedroom - Wood T&G Paneling! - Open-Concept Kitchen with New Counter-tops - Ample storage space with Built-in Shelving - Washer & Dryer Hookups- Newer Flooring & Plumbing Fixtures - Recently Painted walls Throughout!

Absolutely NO Smokers!
Outdoor Horses/Chickens/Livestock OK
Indoor Pets OK with Increased Deposit & $25/mo Pet Rent (per Pet)
Renter's Insurance Required!
12 Month Leases Required!

$850/mo (Tenant Pays Propane & Electric & Hauls Water)
$1150 Security Deposit
$75 Lease Start-up Fee
$35 Application Fee (per Adult)

All Applicants must provide proof of employment, good credit, clean background & good rental references, and be qualified by the Property Manager

Professionally Managed by:
RE/MAX Peak Properties Agent/Property Manager, April Knapp

Contact me for more info, showing times, or applications 928-214-7325

(RLNE4888647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 E Alimos Way have any available units?
827 E Alimos Way has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 827 E Alimos Way currently offering any rent specials?
827 E Alimos Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 E Alimos Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 E Alimos Way is pet friendly.
Does 827 E Alimos Way offer parking?
No, 827 E Alimos Way does not offer parking.
Does 827 E Alimos Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 E Alimos Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 E Alimos Way have a pool?
No, 827 E Alimos Way does not have a pool.
Does 827 E Alimos Way have accessible units?
No, 827 E Alimos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 827 E Alimos Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 E Alimos Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 E Alimos Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 E Alimos Way does not have units with air conditioning.
