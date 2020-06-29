Amenities
827 E Alimos Way Available 08/01/20 Williams Home on 1+ Acre! 1 Bed, 1 Bath, + Den-Optional 2nd Bedroom! - Avail. Aug 1st! - Bring your Animals & Off-Road Toys! This Ranch home is located on 1.03 Acres, just 10 minutes North of Williams up 64! Enjoy Panoramic Views - Large Living Area with Den that can be used as a 2nd Bedroom - Wood T&G Paneling! - Open-Concept Kitchen with New Counter-tops - Ample storage space with Built-in Shelving - Washer & Dryer Hookups- Newer Flooring & Plumbing Fixtures - Recently Painted walls Throughout!
Absolutely NO Smokers!
Outdoor Horses/Chickens/Livestock OK
Indoor Pets OK with Increased Deposit & $25/mo Pet Rent (per Pet)
Renter's Insurance Required!
12 Month Leases Required!
$850/mo (Tenant Pays Propane & Electric & Hauls Water)
$1150 Security Deposit
$75 Lease Start-up Fee
$35 Application Fee (per Adult)
All Applicants must provide proof of employment, good credit, clean background & good rental references, and be qualified by the Property Manager
Professionally Managed by:
RE/MAX Peak Properties Agent/Property Manager, April Knapp
Contact me for more info, showing times, or applications 928-214-7325
