Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

827 E Alimos Way Available 08/01/20 Williams Home on 1+ Acre! 1 Bed, 1 Bath, + Den-Optional 2nd Bedroom! - Avail. Aug 1st! - Bring your Animals & Off-Road Toys! This Ranch home is located on 1.03 Acres, just 10 minutes North of Williams up 64! Enjoy Panoramic Views - Large Living Area with Den that can be used as a 2nd Bedroom - Wood T&G Paneling! - Open-Concept Kitchen with New Counter-tops - Ample storage space with Built-in Shelving - Washer & Dryer Hookups- Newer Flooring & Plumbing Fixtures - Recently Painted walls Throughout!



Absolutely NO Smokers!

Outdoor Horses/Chickens/Livestock OK

Indoor Pets OK with Increased Deposit & $25/mo Pet Rent (per Pet)

Renter's Insurance Required!

12 Month Leases Required!



$850/mo (Tenant Pays Propane & Electric & Hauls Water)

$1150 Security Deposit

$75 Lease Start-up Fee

$35 Application Fee (per Adult)



All Applicants must provide proof of employment, good credit, clean background & good rental references, and be qualified by the Property Manager



Professionally Managed by:

RE/MAX Peak Properties Agent/Property Manager, April Knapp



Contact me for more info, showing times, or applications 928-214-7325



(RLNE4888647)