Welcome to Greens at Ventana Canyon! Charming, fully furnished condo you will love! 2 spacious bedrooms, rich flooring throughout, and kitchen is complete with granite counters & crisp white cabinetry. No upstairs neighbor and spacious backyard! Step out on your private patio to enjoy the outdoors. Resort-like amenities include 3 community pools/ spas and state of the art exercise facilities. CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES! 520-395-7202