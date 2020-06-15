5751 N Kolb Road

Amenities

CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Private second floor condominium with breathtaking mountain views in the gated Catalina Foothills community of Veranda At Ventana. This Tucson vacation / corporate rental is available for short-term leases and features a spacious East facing covered patio, open floor plan, master suite with walk-in closet, washer/dryer included, fully furnished and includes cable & Internet. The Veranda at Ventana Condos resort style amenities includes pools & spas, fitness center, ramadas with bbq, playground, sand volleyball court and a convenient location across the street from shopping and numerous restaurants.