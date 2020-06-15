All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Location

5751 North Kolb Road, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Ventana

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 40207 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Private second floor condominium with breathtaking mountain views in the gated Catalina Foothills community of Veranda At Ventana. This Tucson vacation / corporate rental is available for short-term leases and features a spacious East facing covered patio, open floor plan, master suite with walk-in closet, washer/dryer included, fully furnished and includes cable & Internet. The Veranda at Ventana Condos resort style amenities includes pools & spas, fitness center, ramadas with bbq, playground, sand volleyball court and a convenient location across the street from shopping and numerous restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5751 N Kolb Road have any available units?
5751 N Kolb Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5751 N Kolb Road have?
Some of 5751 N Kolb Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5751 N Kolb Road currently offering any rent specials?
5751 N Kolb Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5751 N Kolb Road pet-friendly?
No, 5751 N Kolb Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 5751 N Kolb Road offer parking?
No, 5751 N Kolb Road does not offer parking.
Does 5751 N Kolb Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5751 N Kolb Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5751 N Kolb Road have a pool?
Yes, 5751 N Kolb Road has a pool.
Does 5751 N Kolb Road have accessible units?
No, 5751 N Kolb Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5751 N Kolb Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5751 N Kolb Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5751 N Kolb Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5751 N Kolb Road does not have units with air conditioning.
