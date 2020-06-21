All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5556 N Carnelian Dr

5556 North Carnelian Drive · (520) 382-6800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5556 North Carnelian Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Copper Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5556 N Carnelian Dr · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1299 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Furnished Living In Copper Canyon - Enjoy Foothills living in Copper Canyon! Single-story, 3bd/2ba with beautiful updated kitchen and baths. You'll love the open living and dining space and abundance of natural light, with easy access to backyard from master, dining and living rooms. Spacious sized master bedroom with en-suite bath, ceramic tile throughout, split floor plan and 2 car garage. Enjoy low-care living with a community pool and spa. And, just minutes from great hiking at Sabino Canyon, restaurants and shopping! Come see this lovely home today.

(RLNE5830968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5556 N Carnelian Dr have any available units?
5556 N Carnelian Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5556 N Carnelian Dr have?
Some of 5556 N Carnelian Dr's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5556 N Carnelian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5556 N Carnelian Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5556 N Carnelian Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5556 N Carnelian Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 5556 N Carnelian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5556 N Carnelian Dr does offer parking.
Does 5556 N Carnelian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5556 N Carnelian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5556 N Carnelian Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5556 N Carnelian Dr has a pool.
Does 5556 N Carnelian Dr have accessible units?
No, 5556 N Carnelian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5556 N Carnelian Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5556 N Carnelian Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5556 N Carnelian Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5556 N Carnelian Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
