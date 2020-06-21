5556 N Carnelian Dr

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Furnished Living In Copper Canyon - Enjoy Foothills living in Copper Canyon! Single-story, 3bd/2ba with beautiful updated kitchen and baths. You'll love the open living and dining space and abundance of natural light, with easy access to backyard from master, dining and living rooms. Spacious sized master bedroom with en-suite bath, ceramic tile throughout, split floor plan and 2 car garage. Enjoy low-care living with a community pool and spa. And, just minutes from great hiking at Sabino Canyon, restaurants and shopping! Come see this lovely home today.



(RLNE5830968)