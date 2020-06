Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

AVAILABLE NOW THROUGH THE GEM SHOW until Feb 20th! FURNISHED 2 Bed.2 Bath Herder Built Townhome ready for your winter visit. On the ridge at Swan and Sunrise- Very Private Patio, Wood-burning Fireplace, and comfortably furnished with all you need to enjoy your time in the Sunshine. Conveniently located to grocery, and multiple restaurants- even a short walk to Starbucks! Community Pool heated as well. Great home in great area! CALL TODAY! Longer term = better rate.