Catalina Foothills, AZ
4850 North Vía Serenidad
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

4850 North Vía Serenidad

4850 North via Serenidad · (520) 201-0005
Location

4850 North via Serenidad, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Catalina Foothills Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM-

Views, Views, Views, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Sleeps 6. Soak in the beautiful Arizona skyline from this Tucson Catalina Foothills vacation home.This prime location offers a traditional Tucson atmosphere with access to some of the city's best shopping, restaurants, hiking, biking, the University of Arizona, and more. The quiet streets lead you through a desert paradise as you wind up the hill to this gorgeous home. The recently remodeled and refurbished property features an oversized living room with large picture windows overlooking saguaro cactus, the desert canyon, and skyline. The open kitchen has all the essentials for your stay. A morning reading room offers more views of the city and a wall mounted TV for your morning news. The dining room opens to the kitchen and a large wraparound patio, offering opportunities for entertaining a small group. If you are looking for a quiet and peaceful environment for a Tucson visit, this is the place. This home features 3 large bedrooms and sleeps 6 guests in bedrooms. There are two bathrooms with fresh linens and all the comforts of home. This home has a one month booking minimum.

Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle for rates and availability 520-485-5100 or 602-775-5014
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 North Vía Serenidad have any available units?
4850 North Vía Serenidad has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4850 North Vía Serenidad have?
Some of 4850 North Vía Serenidad's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 North Vía Serenidad currently offering any rent specials?
4850 North Vía Serenidad isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 North Vía Serenidad pet-friendly?
Yes, 4850 North Vía Serenidad is pet friendly.
Does 4850 North Vía Serenidad offer parking?
No, 4850 North Vía Serenidad does not offer parking.
Does 4850 North Vía Serenidad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 North Vía Serenidad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 North Vía Serenidad have a pool?
No, 4850 North Vía Serenidad does not have a pool.
Does 4850 North Vía Serenidad have accessible units?
No, 4850 North Vía Serenidad does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 North Vía Serenidad have units with dishwashers?
No, 4850 North Vía Serenidad does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4850 North Vía Serenidad have units with air conditioning?
No, 4850 North Vía Serenidad does not have units with air conditioning.
