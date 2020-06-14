4850 North Vía Serenidad

Amenities

Views, Views, Views, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Sleeps 6. Soak in the beautiful Arizona skyline from this Tucson Catalina Foothills vacation home.This prime location offers a traditional Tucson atmosphere with access to some of the city's best shopping, restaurants, hiking, biking, the University of Arizona, and more. The quiet streets lead you through a desert paradise as you wind up the hill to this gorgeous home. The recently remodeled and refurbished property features an oversized living room with large picture windows overlooking saguaro cactus, the desert canyon, and skyline. The open kitchen has all the essentials for your stay. A morning reading room offers more views of the city and a wall mounted TV for your morning news. The dining room opens to the kitchen and a large wraparound patio, offering opportunities for entertaining a small group. If you are looking for a quiet and peaceful environment for a Tucson visit, this is the place. This home features 3 large bedrooms and sleeps 6 guests in bedrooms. There are two bathrooms with fresh linens and all the comforts of home. This home has a one month booking minimum.



