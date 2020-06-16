All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:01 PM

4541 N Bauxite Way

4541 Bauxite Way · (800) 635-7882
Location

4541 Bauxite Way, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Hidden Valley

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3740 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming home located in the Catalina Foothills has incredible panoramic mountain views from both the front and the backyard. This spacious house includes 5 bedrooms which 2 are master suites each with their own fireplace, 4 bathrooms, and large family and living rooms. The kitchen offers granite counters, lots of cabinet space, a walk-in pantry and an island great for cooking in. Two stall garage with an additional RV parking garage attached. Come check out this hilltop house surrounded with mountain and sunrise/sunset views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4541 N Bauxite Way have any available units?
4541 N Bauxite Way has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4541 N Bauxite Way have?
Some of 4541 N Bauxite Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4541 N Bauxite Way currently offering any rent specials?
4541 N Bauxite Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4541 N Bauxite Way pet-friendly?
No, 4541 N Bauxite Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 4541 N Bauxite Way offer parking?
Yes, 4541 N Bauxite Way does offer parking.
Does 4541 N Bauxite Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4541 N Bauxite Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4541 N Bauxite Way have a pool?
No, 4541 N Bauxite Way does not have a pool.
Does 4541 N Bauxite Way have accessible units?
No, 4541 N Bauxite Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4541 N Bauxite Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4541 N Bauxite Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4541 N Bauxite Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4541 N Bauxite Way does not have units with air conditioning.
