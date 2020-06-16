4541 N Bauxite Way

Amenities

This charming home located in the Catalina Foothills has incredible panoramic mountain views from both the front and the backyard. This spacious house includes 5 bedrooms which 2 are master suites each with their own fireplace, 4 bathrooms, and large family and living rooms. The kitchen offers granite counters, lots of cabinet space, a walk-in pantry and an island great for cooking in. Two stall garage with an additional RV parking garage attached. Come check out this hilltop house surrounded with mountain and sunrise/sunset views.