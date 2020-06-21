3013 W Via Principia.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Fully remodeled home in the popular Star Trail Estates subdivision! This community offers a pool, shaded playground, picnic areas, and a basketball court. Inside of the home has designer touches throughout. New custom paint inside and out. Contemporary lighting and fixtures throughout! Upgraded granite countertops with Stainless steel appliances. Master is on the first floor! Fully enclosed yard with new fencing and fresh gravel. Two car garage and storage! This is a must see!Call or Text Melissa for showing appointment. (520)850-9537.