Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

3013 W Via Principia

3013 West via Principia · (520) 829-4039 ext. 7011
Location

3013 West via Principia, Casas Adobes, AZ 85742
Star Trails Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fully remodeled home in the popular Star Trail Estates subdivision! This community offers a pool, shaded playground, picnic areas, and a basketball court. Inside of the home has designer touches throughout. New custom paint inside and out. Contemporary lighting and fixtures throughout! Upgraded granite countertops with Stainless steel appliances. Master is on the first floor! Fully enclosed yard with new fencing and fresh gravel. Two car garage and storage! This is a must see!Call or Text Melissa for showing appointment. (520)850-9537.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3013 W Via Principia have any available units?
3013 W Via Principia has a unit available for $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3013 W Via Principia have?
Some of 3013 W Via Principia's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 W Via Principia currently offering any rent specials?
3013 W Via Principia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 W Via Principia pet-friendly?
No, 3013 W Via Principia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casas Adobes.
Does 3013 W Via Principia offer parking?
Yes, 3013 W Via Principia does offer parking.
Does 3013 W Via Principia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 W Via Principia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 W Via Principia have a pool?
Yes, 3013 W Via Principia has a pool.
Does 3013 W Via Principia have accessible units?
No, 3013 W Via Principia does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 W Via Principia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 W Via Principia has units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 W Via Principia have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 W Via Principia does not have units with air conditioning.

