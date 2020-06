Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gated Community on the River. Unfurnished home built in 2001 with 2120sqft. 3bdrm/3bths. Lower level has the living room, Kitchen/Dinning/Family Area, Laundry rm, bedroom with connecting door to guest bathroom. Upper Level has second bedroom, guest bath and master bedroom/bathroom. Owner pays trash and sewer service and HOA fees. Small dog with owner preapproval and $325 Pet Deposit. NO CATS.

