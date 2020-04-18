All apartments in Arizona City
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:08 AM

12526 W LOBO Drive

12526 West Lobo Drive · (480) 508-2211
Location

12526 West Lobo Drive, Arizona City, AZ 85123

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEW BUILD, This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath single level, split Floorplan is thoughtfully designed and constructed. The Great room and adjoining kitchen/dining area accent the generous living space. The kitchen features Black Amana Appliances, Espresso Cabinets, Bianco Montanha Slab Granite Countertops and large Pantry. The master suite boasts a generous vanity & large Walk-in Closet. Additional upgrades include, Tile Plank Flooring, Satin nickel Lighting and Hardware. Energy Efficient, Dual Pane Windows, R-38 attic, R13 wall insulation and 14 SEER HVAC system. No HOA. Close to Arizona City Elementary School, Arizona City Golf Course, Numerous Restaurants, Grocery Store, Hardware Store, and Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12526 W LOBO Drive have any available units?
12526 W LOBO Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12526 W LOBO Drive have?
Some of 12526 W LOBO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12526 W LOBO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12526 W LOBO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12526 W LOBO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12526 W LOBO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arizona City.
Does 12526 W LOBO Drive offer parking?
No, 12526 W LOBO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12526 W LOBO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12526 W LOBO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12526 W LOBO Drive have a pool?
No, 12526 W LOBO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12526 W LOBO Drive have accessible units?
No, 12526 W LOBO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12526 W LOBO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12526 W LOBO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12526 W LOBO Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12526 W LOBO Drive has units with air conditioning.
