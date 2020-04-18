12526 W LOBO Drive

Amenities
NEW BUILD, This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath single level, split Floorplan is thoughtfully designed and constructed. The Great room and adjoining kitchen/dining area accent the generous living space. The kitchen features Black Amana Appliances, Espresso Cabinets, Bianco Montanha Slab Granite Countertops and large Pantry. The master suite boasts a generous vanity & large Walk-in Closet. Additional upgrades include, Tile Plank Flooring, Satin nickel Lighting and Hardware. Energy Efficient, Dual Pane Windows, R-38 attic, R13 wall insulation and 14 SEER HVAC system. No HOA. Close to Arizona City Elementary School, Arizona City Golf Course, Numerous Restaurants, Grocery Store, Hardware Store, and Library.