Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:29 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Apache Junction, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Apache Junction renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1050 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Results within 5 miles of Apache Junction
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
$
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Augusta Ranch
14 Units Available
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University Manor
9 Units Available
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,546
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,377
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
65 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,162
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10138 E LEGEND Trail
10138 East Legend Trail, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1863 sqft
This elegant Furnished townhouse at the beautiful Gated and golf course community of Tesoro offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and private patio. Walking distance to golf course, community pool, spa and clubhouse.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8404 S THORNE MINE Lane
8404 South Thorne Mine Lane, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1487 sqft
Immaculate, professionally remodeled, fully furnished home! Superior kitchen amenities. Tenant has access to pool & club house with gym. Enjoy hiking trails and golf courses nearby, with easy freeway access.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Parkwood Ranch
1 Unit Available
10136 E SOUTHERN Avenue
10136 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED. Venture to Coyote Landing and make this gorgeous home away from home yours! This 1107 square foot, 2 bedroom 2 bath, second floor condo has everything you need.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Desert Uplands
1 Unit Available
8858 E KAEL Street
8858 East Kael Street, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1842 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath Mountain Bridge villa with 2-car garage, great-room floor plan, split master bedroom, tile flooring throughout, large, modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Apache Junction
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
$
12 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Mesa's Stone Canyon apartments offer comfortable living in the East Valley area. Units feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ovens, refrigerators, and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and boasts a putting green and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1290 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
$
24 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
40 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Superstition Springs
39 Units Available
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1144 sqft
Private entryways, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings characterize these modern units. Close to a convenient shopping center. Units come with full-size washers and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments near the Superstition Springs Golf Club. Sink your feet in plush carpet and take advantage of in-unit laundry. Amenities include a media room and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Golden Hills
8 Units Available
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,094
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located for easy access to Route 60 and Loop 202. Pet-friendly apartment community spanning 13 acres and boasting amenities like a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature full kitchens and private patios.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,210
943 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1024 sqft
Apartment homes with gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and a barbecue picnic area. Nearby freeways for easy, while golf courses, restaurants, and shopping are minutes away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,081
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
991 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments with Energy Star appliances, high-efficiency A/C, low-e pane windows and more. Community fire pit and BBQ. Pet-friendly. Dog wash stations and electrical vehicle charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
21 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,181
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Las Sendas
1 Unit Available
3634 N Morning Dove --
3634 North Morning Dove, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1571 sqft
Relaxing Beautiful 3 Bdrm Home with Private POOL / hot tub, furnished patio & green space in Las Sendas - Mstr planned community: top 10 AZ golf, hiking, biking, heated pool, tennis, spa/fitness center & fine dining.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Leisure World
1 Unit Available
519 LEISURE WORLD --
519 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1783 sqft
May thru September is $2200 monthly, Oct-Dec $4500 monthly. Soak up our Arizona sunshine and enjoy the walking, biking trails, in this secure gated community.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Las Sendas
1 Unit Available
7360 E NORWOOD Street
7360 East Norwood Street, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2035 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom house in the Las Sendas Community. Beautiful new kitchen to prepare dinner in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
City Guide for Apache Junction, AZ

"Apache [Junction] jump on it, jump on it, jump on it." (- Sugar Hill Gang "Apache")

Apache Junction takes up roughly 35 square miles and maintains a population of about 40,000, which allows everyone to spread out and stretch their arms a bit without hitting their neighbor. The population keeps a pretty low-key lifestyle, and many spend the hours between 9 and 5 in the construction, building, or other service industries. Many people find that once they move to Apache Junction, theyre not likely to ever leave. This phenom creates a more stable housing market, the downside of which is the challenge to finding an apartment or home for rent in Apache Junction. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Apache Junction, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Apache Junction renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

